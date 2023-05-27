SHIPPENSBURG — Disappointed when he and his teammates on Midd-West’s 4x400-meter relay unit left Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium late Friday night, Wyatt Nelson returned to the 8,000-seat playpen Saturday with his motivation levels running at an all-time high.
So, when Nelson and his buddies stepped off the awards podium parked prominently in the infield with medals swinging from their necks, one could understand why the Mustangs' contingent was sporting wide, toothy grins. Especially since the medals Nelson, Anden Aitkins, Ben Hummel and Connor Stoltzfus claimed after clocking an 8:07.42 and placing eighth in the 4x800 meter relay are believed to be the first in Midd-West’s relay history.
“This is amazing,” Nelson said. “Our team has worked really hard all season. Our whole goal was to get one of our relay teams a medal.”
Hummel and Aitkins, like Nelson, were part of the 4x400-meter relay squad that one day earlier logged the ninth fastest time.
Saturday’s haul by the Mustangs’ youthful foursome helped ease whatever disappointment had carried over, particularly for a program that finally has a home track of its own after spending season after season competing only on the road.
“Our team is so young, too,” Nelson said. “Me and (Stoltzfus) are freshmen, while we also have a senior and a sophomore. So, we’ll have years down the road where we still have our same team going and we can figure it out together.”
Midd-West actually held the lead when Nelson received the baton some 800 meters in. Unable to maintain their early pace, the Mustangs dropped to second place by the race’s midway point and to sixth with one leg remaining. Obviously, they were pleased to finish eighth.
“I’m proud of the fact that we worked so hard,” Nelson continued. “To medal, is pretty amazing. It feels good.”
Featuring Nicholas Stuck, Matthew Tubioli, John Taylor and Zane Cassell, Greenwood (8:03.88) finished third. Cassell ran a terrific 1:54.19 on the final leg, propelling the Wildcats from eighth place when he received the baton to the third step on the podium.
“I knew it was going to be an uphill battle,” Cassell said. “I just tried to leave it all out there and it paid off.”
Cassell was heard from again several hours later, as the Halifax senior (he competes in a co-op at Greenwood) clocked a 1:56.06 that earned him a second-place finish in the 800 — six spots higher than he finished in 2022. East Juniata’s Logan Strawser apparently suffered an ankle injury during the opening lap and had to settle for ninth place (1:57.84).
Cassell made a late move on the backstretch to improve his standing from fifth or sixth place to second — he couldn’t quite catch winner Amberson Bauer of Riverview (1:54.93) — but was able to remain in front of Archbishop Carroll’s Gabriel Cuffey (1:56.26).
“It was the last race of my career probably — I don’t have any plans to run in college — so I was just trying to take in the atmosphere after a tough 4x8,” said Cassell, who will enter the Air National Guard later this year and sometime next year hopes to begin studying mechanical engineering at Penn State. “I just wanted to give it everything I had and see what I could do. I really couldn’t be happier with silver.”
Greenwood’s Luke Taylor pocketed an eighth-place medal after popping a 43-4 in the triple jump, just over two inches less than No. 7 Isaiah Dyer of Millersburg (43-6¼). Had Dyer been able to pick up four inches somewhere he would have finished third.
Strawser was second in the 3,200, just a second (9:09.29) behind Danville’s Rory Lieberman.
EJ’s Josef Book added an eighth-place medal in the 300 hurdles to his trophy case after posting a 46.24. Book clipped the final hurdle and went to the ground, but the Tigers junior picked himself up and walked across the finish line.
Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold was unable to add to the pair of medals he bagged on Friday, as the Tennessee-bound senior finished 11th in the shot put with an effort of 47-3½. Arnold’s toss was just an inch longer than Midd-West’s Miles Aurand, who wound up 12th.
After qualifying for the 4x100 meter relay final on Friday, the Southern quartet of Carter Madden, Danny Marzeski, Jaymen Golden and Kyle Christman popped a 43.65 that put them in eighth place.
The final Valley competitor to give it a go Saturday was Mount Carmel’s Garrett Varano, who tied for 11th place after clearing 12-9. Varano, who will play football at Bloomsburg, missed all three of his attempts at 13-3.