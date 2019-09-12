TURBOTVILLE — Sydney Keister scored two goals as Midd-West knocked off Warrior Run, 4-1, to remain undefeated in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Wednesday.
Keister got on the board first with 21:05 left in the first half, before Brenna Brown scored less than three minutes later for the Mustangs (4-0 overall and HAC-II).
Jordan Hill scored off an assist from Abby Lapp for the Warrior Run goal.
Midd-West 4, Warrior Run 1
First half
MW-Sydney Keister, 21:05; MW-Brenna Brown, 18:24; MW-Marlo Spriggle, 5:52; WR-Jordyn Hill (Abby Lapp), 3:29.
Second half
MW-Keister, 12:22.
Shots: MW, 19-6. Corners: MW, 11-9. Saves: Warrior Run (Rachel Yohn), 15; Midd-West (Aleah Gemberling), 6.