HEPBURNVILLE — With two goals each from Easton Erb and Owen Solomon, the sixth-seeded Midd-West had little problems with No. 3-seed Wellboro in a 5-1 victory over the Hornets on Saturday at the Balls Mills Complex in the District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals.
Midd-West will face Danville, a 4-0 winner over Loyalsock, in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Milton High School.
Noah Romig added two assists for Midd-West, which improves to 12-7-1.
Wellsboro finishes its season at 15-4.
District IV Class 2A Quarterfinals
at Balls Mills Complex
Midd-West 5, Wellsboro 1
First half
MW-Easton Erb (Noah Romig), 1:30; MW-Owen Solomon (Erb), 3:40; MW-Solomon (Noah Derman), 12:14; MW-Erb (Romig), 24:19.
Second half
W-Lucas Cuneo, 21:55; MW-Zander Hackenberg (William Stover), 24:05.
Shots: MW 13-1. Corners: MW 3-0. Saves: Midd-West 8; Wellsboro 0.