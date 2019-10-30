HEPBURNVILLE — Chase Strohecker was attempting to send a pass in front of the net so one of his Midd-West teammates could get a good shot.
Strohecker’s pass never reached another Mustang. In fact, it found the back of the net.
Strohecker’s unlikely score was the only first-half goal, but the Mustangs tacked on three second-half goals and pulled away to a 4-0 victory over Loyalsock in a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer semifinal Tuesday.
“I was trying to cross it,” Strohecker said. “It had a little outside curve on it and it wound up in the back of the net. Something special.
“This was even more special because it was in a game like tonight.”
Carter Knepp added two goals for the third-seeded Mustangs (18-2-0), and Stefan Leitzel scored on a 40-yard direct kick.
Up next for Midd-West is a district final against Lewisburg at a site and time to be determined.
Midd-West also landed in the state playoffs for the second straight year.
While both sides had early scoring opportunities, neither cashed in until Strohecker shrugged off his mark near the left boundary and scanned the field.
Strohecker’s left-footed service sported just enough fade that it sailed past Loyalsock keeper Caleb Albaugh (six saves) and landed in the back right corner of the net with 5:48 to play in the opening half.
“Once we got that first one, it was almost like we settled,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. “We became calm and we realized, ‘You know what? Let’s just play.’”
Midd-West keeper Chase Roush (three saves) saved a Brady Dowell shot just before the break, so Strohecker’s goal, and the 1-0 lead, had the Mustangs upbeat when they returned for the second half.
And it showed as the Mustangs scored at 48:52 when Knepp pivoted around a Loyalsock defender on the left wing, then took a shot that bounced off another Lancer and squirted in.
“Putting the first one in is important, but getting the second one deflated them a little bit more,” Ferster said.
Knepp scored on a 25-yard direct kick at 51:02, and Leitzel connected with 17:03 to go to make it 4-0.
Midd-West now faces Lewisburg for a third time this season. The Green Dragons won both meetings, 3-2 in overtime and 4-2.
“We’re going to have to work harder and push ourselves more,” Strohecker said.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A BOYS SEMIFINAL
at Balls Mills Complex
MIDD-WEST 4, LOYALSOCK 0
First half
MW-Chase Strohecker, 34:12.
Second half
MW-Carter Knepp, 48:52; MW-Knepp, 51:02; MW-Stefan Leitzel, 62:57.
Shots: MW, 10-4. Corners: MW, 10-1. Saves: Midd-West 3 (Chase Roush); Loyalsock 6 (Caleb Albaugh).