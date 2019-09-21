A fixture in Midd-West’s lineup since he arrived on the varsity scene as a freshman, Carter Knepp has received plenty of recognition for his remarkably productive efforts in the Mustangs’ midfield.
While Knepp’s game speaks loudly — he’s piled up 187 career points thus far on 71 goals and 45 assists — he’s not a rah-rah type who exhorts his teammates. Rather, he’s an example guy who just goes out and works.
Even though Knepp landed on all-state and all-East Region teams following a junior campaign full of individual highlights (33 goals, 18 assists), he’s more proud of a 21-3 Midd-West club advancing to the PIAA’s Class 2A semifinals — one win shy of playing for state gold.
“It doesn’t mean much if we don’t have a good season. That’s like a participation award,” said Knepp, who also was The Daily Item Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“I can’t perform at my best like that unless the team is doing the same.”
The diminutive senior catalyst continues to perform at a high level individually for the Mustangs (7-1).
Through eight games, Knepp has posted 37 points (14 goals, 9 assists) for Midd-West.
Well, success on local soccer fields, along with the sparkling GPA (4.0) he carries, is why Knepp is the latest youngster to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
Since Knepp readily admits that his high-octane work rate is probably the best part of his repertoire, it’s easy to see why the 17-year-old Middleburg resident plays every game as if it’s the last time he’ll lace up his cleats and step on the field.
“I don’t have fun if I don’t win,” said Knepp, who has played in three District 4 Class 2A championship games yet never has had someone place a gold medal around his neck. “Losing’s not fun, so if I want to have fun I’d better win.”
“His goal is to win as a team, play as a team and he’s all about the success of a team versus the accomplishments of his own. He’s always been that type of player,” said Mark Ferster, the longtime Midd-West assistant who is in his first year as head coach. He’s gotten recognized and he’s gotten the accomplishments that he’s gotten because of that mentality. It’s just incredible to see how humble he is.”
While Knepp’s humility is an admirable quality that fits snugly inside his quiet, off-the-field demeanor, once he steps between the lines he’s all business.
“Carter’s a class act,” Ferster said. “He just continues to work and I don’t think his work ethic is ever questioned. If you watch him play, whether he’s playing that target up top or that offensive mid or pretty much wherever we put him, he’s a non-stop worker.
“Very rarely do you see Carter stand still. Yeah, he’s a class act. He’s a kid who isn’t necessarily a vocal leader, but he leads by example. He’s like, ‘Watch me. I’m going to work non-stop and I’m going to take the advice my coaches give me and I’m going to put it into practice.”
Knepp would like to continue playing soccer if it doesn’t interfere with his goal of earning a degree in Biomedical Engineering.
As determined as Knepp is every time he steps on the field, he’s just as driven to succeed in Midd-West’s classrooms. He’s also taking a statistics class at nearby Susquehanna University.
Knepp’s planning to take another class at SU during the spring semester, but he’s not sure what that coursework will involve.
So, while an Advanced Placement course in biology begins his typical day — he leaves for Selinsgrove once his first class ends — upon returning to Midd-West his demanding schedule features English, physiology and German.
Knepp also serves as a laboratory assistant during chemistry and AP chemistry, a course he took last year, so he works with a number of his teammates in class.
“It’s nice for me, because I stay refreshed and stay on topic, even though I have a year off from the subject and that’s not the best thing going into college,” Knepp said.
Knepp also is taking an online cultures class through Southern New Hampshire University.
Knepp’s interest in SNHU’s online Cultures course stems back to earlier this summer, when he spent two weeks in Europe with Midd-West’s German Club visiting Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary and France. Among the German cities Knepp & Co. toured during their two-week stay were Berlin, Munich and Heidelberg.
It’s not the first time Knepp has been overseas, as several years ago he accompanied former Midd-West coach Chris Sauer to Uganda on a soccer-related missions trip.
In addition to belonging to his school’s German Club, Knepp is a member of DECA — which is essentially Midd-West’s Business Club. He also was inducted into Midd-West’s branch of the National Honor Society as a sophomore.
“His parents have instilled in him that athletics can get you somewhere, but you can’t take away the importance of academics,” Ferster said.
Despite his hectic schedule, Knepp also finds time to help out whenever he can with Midd-West’s junior high soccer and basketball programs.
Quite simply, he simply packs up his lunch pail and goes to work.
“Even if I’m having a bad or good game, I can keep working,” Knepp said.