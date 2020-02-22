As Aidan Steininger awaited the beginning of his final high school wrestling campaign, Midd-West’s senior 126-pounder thought of several goals he had for the season.
One of those goals — surpassing 100 career victories — he’s already reached. Steininger’s other main objective remains a work in progress.
The driven Mustang continued his quest toward that goal when he opened the District 4 Class 2A wrestling championships Friday at Williamsport High School’s Magic Dome by splitting his first two matches. Wrestling continues today.
What Steininger hopes to accomplish is to advance further than he did a season ago, when a fifth-place finish at the district meet moved him into the PIAA’s Class 2A Northeast Regional — which also is contested in Williamsport.
“I knew I was close to 100 wins, so that was a definite goal,” said Steininger (31-9), who last weekend placed third at the District 4 South Sectional to qualify for this weekend’s meet.
“Just to do better in the postseason hopefully than I did last year, to go as far as possibly can this year being my senior year and my last year.”
Well, success on local wrestling mats, along with the sparkling GPA (99%) he carries, is why Steininger is the latest to land The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
“He’s a champion on the mat; he’s a champion off the mat,” Midd-West wrestling coach Dale Franquet said. “He’s one of those kids that if you’re going to bottle a kid in terms of respect, integrity, honesty, discipline, that’s a kid who may not be a state champion but he’s going to be a state champ in his parents’ eyes for what he’s accomplished.”
Steininger’s junior season ended at the Northeast Regional, and the ultimate objective for this season is to go one step further and be part of the PIAA Class 2A championship meet held annually at Hershey’s Giant Center.
“I’m thinking that his goal is to make it to Chocolatetown and hopefully he’s going to reach that goal,” Franquet said. “It’s going to be up to him to decide how he wants to go from there.
“Our goal at this time of the year is to finish top four at sectionals, top five at districts, top four at regionals and make it to states.”
As for Steininger’s 100th career success, that memorable and highly satisfying victory arrived last month during the Coal Cracker Tournament at Lehighton High School.
“It felt really good,” Steininger said. “Just putting in the time all four years and wrestling as hard as I could and trying to win close matches is the difference between (winning and losing).”
“Aidan’s pretty good in all three positions,” Franquet said of the second-generation wrestler, a three-time district qualifier. “Whatever the outcome that’s going to come out, you know he’s going to give you his best every time he walks on the mat. He’s going to give you 100 percent effort and whatever happens from there, happens from there.”
While varsity athletics is not on his to-do list following graduation, what tops his agenda is attending Penn State’s University Park Campus and majoring in civil engineering. When he’s finished his degree, he’d like to design large bridges and restore covered bridges.
That explains why Steininger undertakes a demanding academic regimen that includes coursework in advanced physics, organic chemistry, forensic science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
Since he completed Midd-West’s Advanced Placement course in chemistry last year, he’s serving as a laboratory assistant in that class this time around.
Steininger also makes the trek to nearby Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, where he’s taken classes since the start of his junior year. Since calculus I, calculus II and macroeconomics have been polished off, he’s now taking faith and values.
Steininger has been a member of Midd-West’s branch of the National Honor Society since he was a sophomore, and he’s been a volunteer at the free dinner his school offers during the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Steininger also is in his second year as President of Midd-West’s Class of 2020, which is planning to travel to Boston for their senior trip.
Another notable accomplishment took place Thursday in Milton, where Steininger and his colleagues on Midd-West’s four-man team won the Governor’s STEM regional-level competition at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
As a result, they will have the opportunity to present their project — the quartet has developed a Personal Health Directory that can be accessed via computer by emergency responders taking a fingerprint from an injured individual — at the state competition May 7-8 at the Dixon University Center in Harrisburg.
Steininger also spends plenty of time working with the youngsters in Midd-West’s elementary wrestling program, whether that means coaching, refereeing or filling another role when that group holds its matches.
The 18-year-old also earned the Boy Scouts’ prestigious Eagle Scout honor nearly two years ago, when he completed a beautification project at the Paxtonville Cemetery that involved creating a walkway with benches at the cemetery’s War Monument.
Steininger still belongs to the Paxtonville Cemetery Association, and he’s helped out when his hometown holds its Paxtonville Day celebration — working the Duck Derby or Bingo or at another stand where he’s needed.
Right now, however, he’s trying to find a way to qualify for next weekend’s Northeast Regional wrestling tournament — and hopefully more.