SELINSGROVE — Midd-West dominated Central Columbia on Saturday in a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal that began in a driving rainstorm.
The Mustangs (18-1) did not allow a shot in a 4-0 victory.
Owen Solomon scored midway through the first half, and Easton Erb doubled the lead with two minutes left in the first half.
Kynn Loss with an assist from Kyle Ferster scored 90 seconds into the second half, and Nolan Stahl scored with an assist from Preston Arbogast for the final margin.
Midd-West's shutout victory puts it into the semifinals against Milton.
District 4 Class 2A
Boys soccer quarterfinals
Midd-West 4, Central Columbia 0
First half
MW-Owen Solomon, 22:04; MW-Easton Erb, 38:04.
Second half
MW-Kynn Loss (Kyle Ferster), 1:32; MW-Nolan Stahl (Preston Arbogast), 25:17.
Shots: MW 15-0. Corners: MW 7-3. Saves: Central Columbia 11; Midd-West 0.