CATAWISSA — After a lopsided loss to Southern Columbia on Thursday, Midd-West wanted to put on a better performance Saturday.
The Mustangs knew they’d have a shot at redemption against the Tigers less than 48 hours later, so they made the necessary adjustments to show they weren’t 22 points worse than Southern Columbia.
Midd-West did just that, as the Mustangs grabbed a 76-65 victory for their first win against a Heartland Athletic Conference division opponent since Jan. 13, 2017.
“It was a fantastic performance,” Midd-West coach Lance Adams said after the HAC-II win. “It’s a 33-point turnaround in two days. It’s a testament to our guys really sticking with it. When we went down 59-58, the Midd-West Mustangs of old would’ve folded, and it would’ve been over from there. We went on an 18-6 run to finish the game, and that’s a credit to our kids and how they believe in each other, and play with a lot of intensity and a lot of heart.”
The Mustangs (3-6) took the lead early in the second quarter, when senior guard Eli Swan cut toward the basket and kicked out to three separate teammates for a trio of 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor.
He first found Braedon Reid, then Hunter Wolfley, followed by Chris Fisher, to flip a 17-14 deficit into a 23-17 lead in 50 seconds.
Midd-West forced six Southern Columbia (3-4) turnovers in the second quarter, and shot 8-of-13 from the field to score 27 points in the frame.
“It was big,” Adams said. “One of the things we talked about is sharing the basketball and being unselfish, and that anyone out there could knock down a shot. When we play like that, we can score like this, but when we play selfishly, it becomes tougher. We shared the ball really well today. (Southern) went box-and-one on Braedon Reid, and he didn’t score as much in the second half, but others stepped up and did what they needed to do.”
Reid led the Mustangs with 24 points, and was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Brian Britton scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Tigers.
“We’re extremely pleased with him,” Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowicz said. “Brian is a great kid. He’s been at every single function since I started. He’s always the first one here and the last one to leave, which is rare as a freshman. If he keeps on his path, he’ll do nothing but great things, and help the people around him play well. We’re very optimistic about him.”
When Southern Columbia switched to the box-and-one after halftime to counter Reid — who made three 3-pointers in the first half — big men Griffen Paige and Stefan Leitzel made the Tigers pay.
Leitzel scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, 10 in the second half.
He stretched his team’s lead to two possessions with a little over two minutes left when he flew toward the rim for an and-one, which launched Midd-West’s bench into a frenzy.
Paige penetrated the Tigers’ defense for an and-one of his own 10 seconds later, capping an 11-0 run over the span of two minutes.
“Griffen Paige did not have the first half that he wanted to have,” Adams said. “He got pulled, and he sat a lot, but we challenged him at halftime to come out and play with his head up and continue to play. In the second half, he played like he is capable of playing. Without him, we wouldn’t have won that basketball game.”
Less than a minute later, it was Leitzel again, this time on the defensive end, getting high in the air for an emphatic rejection on a layup attempt, keeping Midd-West’s lead at 70-63.
“Stefan played great for us today,” Adams said. “His energy and his ability to rebound, and then outlet the ball up the floor was huge. We got a lot of easy buckets or and-ones because of his defensive rebounding and outlet passing on the other end.”
Southern Columbia shot well from the free-throw line in the loss, which Woytowicz said he was pleased with.
“It’s a very good positive,” Woytowicz said of his squad’s 77 percent success rate from the line. “We have struggled from the (free-throw) line at times this year. To go 27-for-35 is a great sign, but it’s a double-edged sword. If we go 27-for-35 from the line, we should win the game.
“We just kind of melted down at the end. There were a couple calls that we didn’t like, and we just couldn’t keep our composure toward the end of the game when it was close. That’s one of the things you have to do to win close games.”
MIDD-WEST 76, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 65
Midd-West (3-6) 76
Eli Swan 0 3-4 3, Braedon Reid 7 7-10 24, Hunter Wolfley 2 2-3 7, Griffen Paige 3 2-3 9, Stefan Leitzel 6 3-4 15, Cole Shutt 0 2-4 2, Noah Romig 1 0-0 2, Chris Fisher 5 3-7 14. Totals 24 22-35 76.
3-point goals: Reid 3, Wolfley, Paige, Fisher.
Did not score: None.
Southern Columbia (3-4) 65
Gabe Kulick 0 2-2 2, Liam Klebon 0 4-4 4, Thomas Ziemba 0 1-2 1, Jason Yeick 2 0-0 4, Braeden Wisloski 4 9-13 17, Connor Gallagher 1 1-3 3, Michael Zsido 2 0-0 5, Brian Britton 7 10-11 27, Isaac Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 27-35 65.
3-point goals: Britton 3, Zsido.
Did not score: Jake Toczylousky, Tyler Arnold, Matt Masala.
Score by quarters
Midd-West`11`27`16`22 — 76
Southern Columbia`13`17`20`15 — 65