MCALISTERVILLE — In his first two seasons as coach, East Juniata has given Lance Adams and his Midd-West boys basketball team problems, beating them in two matchups.
So when the Mustangs started Monday's game missing their first nine shots against the winless Tigers, Adams could only wonder if Midd-West was again in for one of those nights.
However, a switch to pressure got the pace more to the Mustangs' liking, and sophomore Griffen Paige scored a team-high 20 points to lead Midd-West to a 66-52 victory over East Juniata in the nonleague matchup.
"The first three minutes we couldn't knock anything down, and it's 4-1 and I'm thinking this is not the game we wanted," Adams said. "This is the game they wanted."
First-year East Juniata coach Justin Hazel wanted to slow the pace of the game by playing an active zone, forcing teams to fall in love with the 3-pointer, which is exactly what the Mustangs did early. Six of those first nine misses were from behind the arc.
"They tried to slow the game down, and play in the 30s or the 40s," Adams said. "We want it to be a game in the 60s and 70s, and at a faster pace."
Midway through the first quarter, the Mustangs went to a half-court trap. It didn't generate a great number of turnovers, but it quickened the pace, and Midd-West looked much more comfortable for the rest of the first quarter.
"We don't necessarily need turnovers out of the press, but we need speed out of the press," Adams said. "We want them taking shots early, rather than them running their sets and milking the clock."
Hunter Wolfley knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the opening quarter for the Mustangs' first field goal, and the offense clicked for the rest of the opening stanza. Paige and Braedon Reid each knocked down 3s, and the Mustangs built a 16-6 lead after the first.
Midd-West still led by 10 after a Reid drive, but the Tigers scored seven of the next eight points to get themselves back to 24-20 after Owen Dressler's 3-pointer with about a minute left in the first half.
However, Cole Shutt scored inside for the Mustangs, and Wolfley added a driving layup with 31 seconds left to push the Midd-West lead back to 28-20 at halftime.
"We don't have a lot of varsity experience, and that's something we are going to have to learn," Hazel said. "We got it to four late in the first half, and should have held it for a the final shot, but we turned it over and forced things. They were able to extend the lead again."
Another Reid drive in third quarter pushed the Midd-West (2-3) lead to double digits once again at 35-24, but the Mustangs put East Juniata into the bonus with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
East Juniata got within seven points on a three-point play by Wayne Dressler, who finished with a game-high 29 points. That cut the margin to 39-32 with 2:52 left in the third stanza.
Stefan Leitzel scored seven of his nine points in the next stretch — Leitzel and Shutt combined for 18 points inside for the Mustangs — as Midd-West built its lead back to 11, and East Juniata (0-3) never recovered.
In addition to Paige, Reid finished with 17 points for the Mustangs. Dressler was the lone player in double figures for East Juniata.
MIDD-WEST 66, EAST JUNIATA 52
Midd-West (2-3) 66
Braedon Reid 6 3-6 17; Hunter Wolfley 4 0-3 9; Griffen Paige 6 4-4 20; Stefan Leitzel 3 3-6 9; Cole Shutt 2 5-8 9; Easton Erb 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 17-29 66.
3-point goals: Paige 4, Reid 2, Wolfley.
Did not score: Eli Swan, Chris Fisher, Noah Romig, Shawn Lightner, Cole Keister.
East Juniata (0-3) 52
Ethan Roe 1 3-6 5; Owen Dressler 3 0-1 8; Brody Powell 2 5-10 9; Wayne Dressler 11 7-9 29; Andrew Hunter 0 1-2 1; Rowan Smith 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 16-30 52.
3-point goals: O. Dressler 2.
Did not score: Gannon Ryan, Dylan Wagner.
Score by quarters
Midd-West`16`12`18`20 — 66
East Juniata`6`14`16`16 — 52