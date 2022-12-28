WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Conner Heckman and Matthew Smith topped a group of five Midd-West wrestlers alive after the first day of the Battle of the Bridge.
Heckman, a senior 144-pounder, recorded four pins to reach today's semifinal round, including a first-period stoppage of Fairfax's Matt Gashi-Brito in the quarters.
Smith, a sophomore at 132, made the quarters with a pin and two technical falls before scoring a 7-0 decision over Patriot's Ashton Hildreth to stay on the championship path.
The Mustangs also had senior Kyle Ferster in the quarterfinals at 157. Ferster was turned at the 5:38 mark by Nicholas Truax of Forest Park.
Freshman Charlie Paige (138) and sophomore Graham Young (157) won fourth-round consolation bouts for Midd-West and will wrestle on.
Battle of the Bridge
at Woodbridge, Va.
(Midd-West results)
Championship round 1
132: Matthew Smith pinned Christopher Majano (Wakefield), 2:57; 138: Charlie Paige pinned Preston McKenzie (C.D. Hylton), 3:34; 144: Conner Heckman pinned Fernando Martinez (Millbrook), 2:30; 150: Jay Yount pinned Omar Polanco (Wakefield), 0:38; 157: Kyle Ferster pinned Joaquin Lathan (West Springfield), 1:12; 165: Tanner Painting (Louisa County) pinned Grant Yount, 2:59.
Championship round 2
113: Nathaniel Hardesty (Kettle Run) pinned Kaden Peters, 0:55; 132: Smith tech. fall Zakarya Gurban (Gar-Field), 15-0 (3:39); 138: Paige dec. Hagan Windsor (Musselman), 12-5; 144: Conner Heckman pinned Matthew Clark, 1:52; 150: J. Yount pinned Cliff Prescott (Fairfax), 1:24; 157: Ferster pinned Reid Scoggins (J.R. Tucker), 1:51; 157: Augustus Fleming (Brooke Point) pinned Graham Yount, 2:21; 215: Abram Chumley (Kettle Run) pinned Bryce Hackenberg, 1:53.
Consolation round 2
165: Grant Yount tech. fall Matthew Arnold (Patrick Henry), 15-0 (2:11).
Championship round 3
132: Smith tech. fall Finley Condon (West Potomac), 18-2 (4:07); 138: Brayton Crews (Atlee) dec. Paige, 6-0; 144: Heckman pinned Daniel Korniluk (Battlefield), 2:38; 150: Colin Edwards (Musselman) dec. J. Yount, 6-4; 157: Ferster pinned Owen Clayborne (Patriot), 0:56.
Consolation round 3
113: Peters pinned Jonathan Schroeder (Spotsylvania), 1:48; 157: Graham Yount pinned Nasir Ebrahim (Patrick Henry), 0:11; 165: Grant Yount pinned Avery Chow (Chantilly), 4:11; 215: Hackenberg dec. Jose Vera Puna (Annandale), 4-3.
Consolation round 4
113: David Che (Patriot) pinned Peters, 2:04; 138: Paige dec. Patrick Mills (Centreville), 6-1; 150: Jake Collawn (Atlee) won by forfeit over Jay Yount; 157: Graham Yount dec. Valentino Antoine (Yorktown), 2-0; 165: Ryan Gioffre (Battlefield) pinned Grant Young, 4:02; 215: Paul Graser (Battlefield) pinned Hackenberg, 1:44.
Quarterfinals
132: Smith dec. Ashton Hildreth (Patriot), 7-0; 144: Conner Heckman pinned Matt Gashi-Brito (Fairfax), 1:45; 157: Nicholas Truax (Forest Park) pinned Ferster, 5:38.