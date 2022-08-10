Braxton Smith couldn’t find a comprehensive description that would thoroughly sum up his first season playing Babe Ruth baseball — a splendid run that will come to a close late next week — yet the youngster from Snyder County is ecstatic that he’s had a great experience.
Smith has at least four contests remaining — and possibly as many as seven — but the ideal finish would find the rising Midd-West freshman hoisting a tournament trophy with his teammates while celebrating boisterously, a din that might resound all the way back to central Pennsylvania from Williston, North Dakota.
One of 10 squads still standing, Smith and the rest of his Mifflin County side will begin play Sunday in the under-14 portion of the Babe Ruth World Series.
“I’m obviously excited to get this opportunity,” Smith said. “It’s once in a lifetime, so I want to enjoy it as much as I can — especially with these teammates. I want to enjoy all of it.
“It’s the best way, in my opinion, (to finish the season). To wrap it up this way with something this great, I think that’s the best way we can cap off a baseball season.”
Separated into a pair of five-team fields, Mifflin County will open Sunday against Ohio Valley champ Eau Claire, Wisc. Smith and his teammates will be on the field the following three days against Fargo, N.Dak., Norfolk, Mass., and the host team from Williston, N.Dak.
Should Bill Corbin’s club finish at least third in pool play, Mifflin County will advance to a single-elimination tournament that ultimately will decide the U-14 championship. If Mifflin County wins its pool, a bye into the semifinal round is the reward for that feat.
Not to mention a day off to rest some arms that could be weary.
“The longer you go in the tournaments, you normally see better pitching, better defense, better catching, better everything,” said Corbin, who was enshrined in Pennsylvania’s Babe Ruth Hall of Fame in 2010. He also piloted a U-15 squad a year ago that reached the national final.
Mifflin County needed to do some heavy lifting just to earn its ticket to Williston — former Major League star Kirk Gibson will speak to the players at Friday night’s banquet — finishing second in the Pennsylvania tournament before winning the Middle-Atlantic event they hosted.
The 6-foot Smith displayed his clutch gene in the Pennsylvania semifinals, racking up three hits and driving in three runs in a 7-2 victory over Altoona in Scranton. Mifflin County was stopped in the final, however, falling 17-7 to Williamsport’s West End outfit.
Smith & Co. rebounded in the Middle-Atlantic event, finishing 2-1 before defeating Hillsborough, N.J., 9-5 in the semis and Broomall/Newtown 8-3 (8 innings) in the final. Smith wound up with three hits and knocked in a pair as Mifflin County pushed across five runs in the decisive eighth inning.
“It felt great,” said Smith, who lists Atlanta as his favorite big-league team and the Braves’ Austin Riley as his favorite player. “Honestly, the best experience I had was watching Madden Weaver pitch and the crowd’s reaction to how he pitched.”
The lone player on the 15-man Mifflin County squad from Beaver Springs West, Smith usually plays first or third base, and he also can pitch. At the start of the postseason, Corbin plugged him in at the bottom of the order, but now he’s typically somewhere in the middle.
“He gives us more power,” Corbin said. “I think he’s a really good defensive player at first and third. He always gets in front of the ball, so he usually at least can knock it down. That’s the main reason I took him this year, because those are the things that really impressed me.”
Smith readily admits that he enjoys swinging the bat, so much that Corbin approached him during the Middle-Atlantic title game and strongly suggested he might flash the bunt sign.
“In the game that got us to the World Series, I actually went and talked to him about bunting,” Corbin said. “He said, ‘I feel better about swinging.’ I said if I give you a bunt (sign), you may have to move them up. He ended up swinging and (delivered) an extra-base hit to knock in two.”
Perhaps more timely hits await Smith once he takes the field in northwest North Dakota — Williston is about 20 minutes from the eastern Montana border and an hour or so south of the Canadian border — and Williston is where former NBA coaching legend Phil Jackson played his high school basketball. Needless to say, it’ll be a haul to get there.
“I’ve never been that far away from home,” said Smith, who lives just outside Paxtonville. “I’m not nervous yet. When we get there, I’m probably going to be like, ‘Wow! This is awesome and have some nerves.’ By the time we get ready to play, everyone’s going to be settled in.”
Particularly since all of them are pursuing World Series gold.
“We definitely are chasing the same objective,” Smith said. “I know 100 percent of the kids on that team, every single person there, wants to win the World Series badly, and I know they’re all going to give 110 percent toward (winning) it.”
All while capping a splendid postseason run full of memories.