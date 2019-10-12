ATHENS — Hunter Wolfley ran for 145 yards and two scores, while quarterback Christian Regester hooked up with his brother — Gabe — for two touchdown passes as Midd-West knocked off Athens, 34-32, on Friday night in nonleague football action.
Midd-West (3-5) built a 34-13 lead after three quarters, but the Wildcats (1-7) rallied within two points. Mason Lister threw four touchdown passes for Athens, while Keegan Rude caught nine passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns.
Midd-West 34, Athens 32
Midd-West (2-5)`14`13`7`0 — 34
Athens`0`6`7`19 — 32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 15-142, 2 TDs; Trey Lauver, 13-32, TD; Christian Regester 5-23. Athens: Shayne Reid 22-124; Troy Jennings 5-18; Caleb Nichols 5-5; Mason Lister 2-(-3), TD.
PASSING — Midd-West: C. Regester 6-10-1 for 114 yards, 2 TDs. Athens: Lister 16-29-1 for 263 yards, 4 TDs.
RECEVING — Midd-West: Gabe Regester 3-108, 2 TDs; Oakley Bennett 1-5; Wolfley 1-1. Athens: Keegan Rude 9-160, 4 TDs; JJ Babcock 4-69; Reid 3-35.
n Pine Grove 14,
Line Mountain 6
PINE GROVE — The Cardinals needed a fourth quarter touchdown to hold off the Eagles and remain in the hunt for the Tri-Valley League title.
Dalton Kintzel gave Pine Grove a 7-0 lead with a two-yard TD run in the first quarter. Jacob Feese (22 carries, 156 yards) scored in the second quarter for Line Mountain (3-5 overall, 3-4 TVL), but the conversion failed.
The Cardinals (7-1, 6-1) then clinched the game with a one-yard TD run by Kintzel in the fourth quarter.
Pine Grove travels to Upper Dauphin (8-0, 7-0) with chance at the TVL title.
Pine Grove 14, Line Mountain 6
Line Mountain (3-5)`0`6`0`0 — 6
Pine Grove (7-1)`7`0`0`7 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
PG-Dalton Kintzel 2 run (Shea Morgan kick)
Second quarter
LM-Jacob Feese 1 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
PG-Kintzel 1 run (Morgan kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`LM`PG
First downs`9`14
Rushes- net yards`37-196`52-224
Passing yards`58`62
Passing`4-10-1`2-5-1
Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-1
Penalties-yards`7-40`7-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Jacob Feese 22-156, TD; Kelly Reed 11-40, Cameron Smeltz 1-3, Evan Herb 2-(-1), team 1-(-2). Pine Grove: Colin Luckenbill 25-152, Dalton Kintzel 16-42, 2 TDs; Josh Leininger 7-28, Aydon Ney 1-2, team 3-0.
PASSING — Line Mountain: Feese 3-6-1 for 53 yards; Evan Herb 1-4-0 for 5 yards. Pine Grove: Leininger 2-5-1 for 62 yards.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Aiden Herb 4-53. Pine Grove: Dakota Roessler 1-49, Nate Minnich 1-13.
n Loyalsock 53, Milton 14
MILTON — Rees Watkins had seven catches for 129 yards and two scores as the Lancers rolled to the Heartland Athletic Conferece-Division II win over the Black Panthers.
Loyalsock (5-3 overall, 3-1 HAC-II) scored on a 65-yard pass to Watkins from quarterback Chase Cavanaugh just 1:53 into the game and never looked back opening up a 38-0 lead at halftime.
Milton got both of its scores in the fourth quarter. Kenley Caputo caught a 43-yard TD pass from Ethan Rowe and Tyler Boyer had a 32-yard TD run for the Black Panthers (0-8, 0-5 HAC-II).
Loyalsock 53, Milton 14
Loyalsock (5-3)`21`17`7`8 — 53
Milton (0-8)`0`0`0`14 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L-Rees Watkins 65 pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Dowell kick), 10:03
L-Davion Hill 6 run (Dowell kick) 7:35
L-Joeb Schurer 10 run (Dowell kick) 3:07
Second quarter
L-FG Dowell 37
L-Eli Gair 35 interception return (Dowell kick) 7:17
L-Watkins 20 pass from Cavanaugh (Dowell kick) 0:21
Third quarter
L-Gair 28 pass from Cavanaugh (Dowell kick) 0:11
Fourth quarter
M-Kenley Caputo 43 pass from Ethan Rowe (Trace Wittier kick) 9:41
M-Tyler Boyer 32 run (Wittier kick)
L-Rian Glunk 34 yard run (Tyler Suddath run)
TEAM STATISTICS
`Loy`Milt
First downs`15`7
Rushes-net yards`39-166`23-83
Passing yards`175`79
Passing`9-13-0`5-16-1
Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-2
Penalties-yards`7-50`1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Loyalsock, Davion Hill, 22-83 TD; Gage Moon, 4-(-1); Joeb Shurer, 1-10 TD; Korie Mayer, 2-2; Simone Mileto, 1-(-6); Chase Cavanaugh, 5-20; Rian Glunk, 4-56 TD. Milton: Owen Keister, 11-7; Ashton Canelo, 1-1; Ethan Rowe, 4-(-3); Tyler Boyer, 3-42 TD; Ethan Minium, 4-37.
PASSING — Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 9-12-0 for 175 yards, 3 TDs; Glunk 0-1-0. Milton: Ethan Rowe, 5-16-1 for 79 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Rees Watkins, 7-129, 2 TDs; Nick Vandevere, 1-8; Eli Gair, 1-29, TD. Milton: Ashton Canelo, 2-12; Xzavier Minium, 2-20; Kenley Caputo, 1-43 TD.