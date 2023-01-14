SEVERN, MD — Bryce Hackenberg's fall in the second to last bout of the day game Midd-West a third-place finish at the Cavalier Duals in Maryland on Saturday.
The Mustangs went 4-0 on the second day of the event hosted by Archbishop Spalding in Severn, Md., including a 40-39 win over Chesapeake in the third-place match.
Midd-West fell behind 18-0 to Chesapeake before picking up six consecutive bonus point wins from 126 to 160. Hackenberg picked up a fall in 4:53 at 215 pounds, giving Midd-West an insurmountable lead.
Midd-West state medalist Conner Heckman, ranked third in Pennsylvania, was dominant on the final day of the event, going 4-0 with four first-period pins.