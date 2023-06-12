The Daily Item
Midd-West football coach Lance Adams and Juniata College football coach Blake Treadwell will host position camps on the Midd-West High School new stadium turf, beginning Saturday.
The camps will be held on three different dates, and broken down by position.
Saturday’s camp is for offensive and defensive linemen, and the June 24 session is for running backs and linebackers. The final camp date is July 22, and will be for quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and defensive backs.
All camps will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and all players will receive instruction on both sides of the ball. If a player plays a different offensive position then is paired on that day, they can attend their opposite position on the corresponding day at no additional cost. An offensive lineman that also plays linebacker could attend on June 17 and June 24 at no extra cost.
Cost of the camp is $50, and includes a lunch. The camps are for players in grades 9 through 12 in the upcoming school year.
Register with Adams at adams.lance@mwsd.cc. If a player is interested in Saturday’s camp, please contact Adams by Wednesday. The deadline for registration for June 24 is Saturday, and the deadline for July’s camp is July 15.
Treadwell will be in his first season as the head coach at Juniata. The Eagles have three former Midd-West standouts on their roster in Hunter Wolfley, Trey Lauver and Ben Umstead. Treadwell is a former offensive lineman at Michigan State. He’s spent time on the coaching staffs at the University of South Florida, Bucknell and Buffalo State.
Treadwell was the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and football academic coordinator for Juniata College, before taking over as head coach earlier this year.