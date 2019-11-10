LEBANON — Although the heartache will subside at some point — falling on a golden goal definitely stings a bit more — not getting one more goal will stick with a stunned Midd-West boys soccer team.
Accompanying the near-misses will be one lingering question that will continue to haunt Mark Ferster’s Mustangs as they move deeper into the school year and some of the players move on to other things — Was he on or was he off?
One answer that will stand is Ben Koeppen’s goal with 21:09 gone in overtime, as that propelled New Hope-Solebury to a 3-2 victory over the Mustangs in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A boys soccer tournament Saturday afternoon.
“I can’t say enough about it. I believe we battled and I believe opportunities were there,” Ferster said. “You talk about it before every game how so important it is when you have those chances not to squander them away.
“The ball just didn’t find the back of the net. We had so many chances.”
Koeppen also scored on a first-half penalty kick and Justin Kruse punctuated a second-half scramble with an equalizing goal as the Lions (16-6-0) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals and a date with unbeaten Lewisburg.
Carter Knepp scored both goals for the Mustangs (19-4), who last season advanced to the state semifinals before falling to eventual champion Fleetwood.
Knepp finished his sparkling Midd-West career with 92 goals.
Knepp was so torn up he couldn’t describe how he felt about the season he’d just completed or the wonderful career that had just come to a close.
“I don’t know yet,” Knepp said.
After switching ends following one 15-minute extra session, New Hope finally brought the drama to an abrupt close when a headball put Koeppen a step behind the Mustangs’ backfield in the 102nd minute. One touch later, he triggered a post-game celebration by slotting a game-winning shot past goalkeeper Chase Roush.
While Midd-West center backs Stefan Leitzel and Griffen Paige pleaded to no avail for an offside violation that would have extended the game — Ferster also questioned the call — the officials allowed the play to stand.
“Say what you want about the end there whether he was offside or not offside, you have to play to the whistle and obviously not allow the referees to be a factor in the game,” Ferster said. “But you have to finish when you have a chance.”
So, as New Hope-Solebury celebrated, Midd-West heads went down and tears flowed as a promising season came to an end.
What forced extra play was a clutch Kruse strike at 60:05, which capped a flurry during which Roush got to one shot while another was taken off the goal line before the ball hopped to the New Hope junior. Midd-West had two really good looks during the first 15 minutes of OT, but Knepp’s header was smacked away and another shot went just high.
“Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way,” Ferster said. “We had an opportunity to clear, but we left it to them and they found the back of the net.”
Midd-West took the lead at 4:44 when Knepp polished off a penalty kick awarded when Nick Eppley was knocked down in the box. Koeppen matched that penalty kick at 16:14.
Midd-West responded when Trey Wagner received Leitzel’s goal kick and played the ball to the left wing to Knepp. Knepp’s left-footed shot at 34:49 had the Mustangs up at the half.
Leitzel, Knepp, Chase Strohecker and Connor Erdley had chances that wouldn’t fall. Eppley had a ball hit the crossbar. Once Kruse scored, the game was even once again.
PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
NEW HOPE-SOLEBURY 3,
MIDD-WEST 2 (OT)
First half
MW-Carter Knepp (penalty kick), 4:44; NHS-Ben Koeppen (penalty kick), 16:14; MW-Knepp (Trey Wagner), 34:49.
Second half
NHS-Justin Kruse, 60:05.
Overtime
NHS-Koeppen, 101:09.
Shots: MW 7-4. Corners: T, 4-4. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Chase Roush); New Hope-Solebury 4 (Kyle Campbell).
PIAA CLASS 2A BOYS SOCCER
QUARTERFINAL
Lewisburg 2, Lansdale Catholic 0
Second half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum), 46:20; Lew-Bhangdia (James Koconis), 61:30.
Shots: Lew, 7-2. Corners: Lew, 5-2. Saves: Lansdale Catholic 1 (Kellan Ward); Lewisburg 2 (Anthony Burns).