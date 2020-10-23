Midd-West’s game at Bloomsburg seems to be a matchup of teams heading in different directions, though neither will be in next week’s District 4 playoffs.
The Panthers appeared destined for a home playoff game just a few weeks ago. They dominated Mount Carmel, and headed to Loyalsock at 3-1.
Fast forward a bit and Bloomsburg lost two straight games and is coming off its poorest performance of the season. The Panthers managed just 16 yards of offense and no points in a 46-0 loss to Danville.
“We just went back to the basics this week. Anytime we don’t perform well, it’s back to fundamentals,” Bloomsburg coach Mike Kogut said. “We’ll work on our steps (on the line) and other things we can control.”
The Mustangs, meanwhile, are coming off their first win of the season.
It’s been a trying year for Midd-West, and two close losses ahead of last week’s win could have sent the Mustangs spiralling mentally, but they rebounded with an outstanding performance in last week’s victory.
Not willing to rest on that success, Midd-West coach Brad Hatter gave his team a message similar to Kogut’s this week: “Control the things we can control.”
“It comes down to fundamentals. If we take care of the football, if we create turnovers, we’ll be OK,” Hatter said. “We have to win those type of things, and it should lead to winning the game.”
Midd-West’s game plan is pretty simple. The Panthers will see a whole of lot of the District 4 leading rusher, Hunter Wolfley, who went over 1,000 yards for the season in last week’s victory. The senior tailback has run for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
It might be a tough task for the Panthers’ defense, who lost top linebacker Brody Hock in the first half of last week’s loss to Danville.
Bloomsburg quarterback Jack Howell will look to bounce back from a 21-yard performance, but the dual-threat senior concerns Hatter.
“He’s a decent athlete, but I think we’ve got things shored up in our secondary and with our pass defense,” Hatter said. “It should be a fun matchup.”
The biggest issue for Bloomsburg last week was it’s inability to run the football. That concerns Hatter because of the Panthers’ size up front, and the struggles the Mustangs had with stopping Lewisburg and Mifflinburg’s running game.
“I want to see how we match up with them physicality because they look to similar size-wise to Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. Both of those teams presented a challenge to us, physically,” Hatter said. “I want to see how our defense matches up with them.”