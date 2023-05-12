MIFFLINBURG — A borderline checked swing that was ruled in Mifflinburg's favor actually did more for Midd-West pitcher Garrett Leitzel in the long run Friday.
Leitzel was taken aback to the point of anger when he wasn't awarded a strike on Jarrett Miller's held swing at the start of the home sixth inning. The junior left-hander funneled the frustration into his delivery and came back to strike out Miller with a full-count pitch.
It was Leitzel's first strikeout of four over the final two innings as the Mustangs rallied past the Wildcats, 10-9, to clinch a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II championship.
"Oh, I was pretty upset. It brought a lot of fire under my arm," Leitzel said of the call that put Miller ahead in the count 2-1 rather than down 1-2. "It felt that we all needed to come to battle, even more than what we were. It just got us all fired up — and we needed it.
"We needed that to win the game."
In a game with three Division-I college-bound pitchers on the field, Midd-West scored nine runs in the first two innings, and Mifflinburg countered with seven. Order was eventually restored by Wildcats senior Lucas Kurtz and Mustangs junior Caden Wolfley, both pitching in relief, as the teams played to a 2-1 score over the final five frames.
Mifflinburg greeted Leitzel in the home fifth with two runs on three hits and an error to tie the score at 9. Leitzel doubled to open the sixth and scored on Cole Keister's one-out single. Then Leitzel retired six of the final seven Wildcats to nail down the Mustangs' third 14-win season in a row.
"I feel really good," said Midd-West coach Scott Wright. "To get into a game like this, there's no other team I'd rather be there with than right here."
The Mustangs (14-2 overall, 8-1 HAC-II) can win the division title outright by beating Montoursville (6-2) on Tuesday.
Mifflinburg (13-6, 5-5) lost its second one-run game in a series sweep. Only one other team (Loyalsock on April 8) lost by fewer than three runs to Midd-West this season.
On Friday, the Wildcats lost a 10th run to an appeal, had a runner thrown out returning to third base on a wild pitch, and stranded 11 other baserunners, six in scoring position.
"We played two great games against them," said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. "We should've won both games."
The 9-7 start to Friday's game was unusual in that it was packed into two innings, but also because there were relatively few hits (nine). Midd-West scored nine on five hits, four walks (two with the bases loaded), three errors and a wild pitch; the Wildcats totaled seven on four hits, seven walks (three with the bases full), two hit batsman (one that plated a run) and an error.
The tipping point in the chaos was Cole Shutt's three-run single on the first pitch thrown by Kurtz, a shot to the left-center-field gap that put the Mustangs in front 9-4 after 1 1/2 innings. Kurtz rebounded to close the second with consecutive outs, then threw three scoreless innings while the Wildcats tied the score.
"It was just my job to come in and keep it where it was to give my team a chance to win," Kurtz said. "I was trying to throw strikes, and they weren't my runners on base (in the second), so I didn't feel like I had done a horrible job. I was just trying to get up in the count and put them away."
Kurtz pitched around consecutive four-pitch walks with two outs in the fourth, and then worked free of two singles in the fifth.
"He was fine. He did his job," Church said. "He kept us there, and that's what he was supposed to do."
In the bottom of the fifth, Zeb Hufnagle lined Leitzel's first pitch for a single, and Troy Dressler reached on an infield error. Lucas Whittaker then ripped his third hit of the game to center to make it 9-8. Two batters later, Kurtz laced a ball to left-center that chased home both Dressler and Nate Chambers, a courtesy runner for Whittaker. Midd-West appealed to third base, contending Chambers hadn't touched the bag, and after the umpires convened, Chambers was called out and the score was 9-all at inning's end.
Midd-West broke through against Kurtz in the sixth to regain the lead, but after cracking five hits in two innings, they were limited to five over the final five frames.
"I felt as if we laid off the hammer, and we shouldn't have," Leitzel said. "When they brought (Kurtz) in, we just like slowed up. The game was going along, we were both scoring runs, and it's like it came to a complete stop."
The teams entered play Friday in the second (Mustangs) and fourth (Wildcats) seeds, respectively, for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, which are slated to begin a week from today.
"They're a great ballclub, but we've lost by one run each time," Kurtz said. "I feel like we're competing really well, and we're going to be after them in the playoffs."
MIDD-WEST 10, MIFFLINBURG 9
Midd-West;270;001;0 — 10-10-2
Mifflinburg;430;020;0 — 9-9-5
Aidan Everly, Easton Erb (1), Caden Wolfley (2), Garrett Leitzel (5) and Matt Weimer. Zach Wertman, Lucas Kurtz (2) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Leitzel. LP: Kurtz.
Midd-West: Everly 1-for-4, 2 runs; Wolfley 2-for-5, double, 2 runs; Griffen Paige 1-for-4, run, RBI; Leitzel 1-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Trevor Sheaffer run; Cole Shutt 1-for-3, 3 RBIs; Cole Keister 1-for-4, RBI; Weimer 3-for-4; Alex Trojan run.
Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl run; Zeb Hufnagle 2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Troy Dressler 2-for-4, double, 3 runs; Whittaker 3-for-5, RBI; Nate Chambers 2 runs; Wertman 1-for-5, double, RBI; Kurtz 1-for-2, RBI; Lane Hook run; Kaiden Kmett RBI; Jarrett Miller RBI; Tanner Zimmerman 2 RBIs.