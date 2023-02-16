The Daily Item
The District 4 wrestling committee announced the brackets for this weekends sectional tournaments in Class 2A on Thursday night.
The three sections will take place at Southern Columbia High School (South), Hughesville High School (Central) and Athens High School (North). Session one for the tournaments start at 10 a.m. with the finals set to begin at 6 p.m. at each event. Four qualifiers from each weight class at each section will advance to the District 4 Class 2A Tournament set for Feb. 24 and 25 at Williamsport Area High School.
Danville, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mount Carmel, Shamokin and Southern Columbia will all be at Nesbitt Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Mustangs will have the most top seeds with three. Matthew Smith at sophomore is 26-6 at 127 pounds, while senior Conner Heckman is top seed at 132 pounds with a 28-1 mark. Kyle Ferster will be the top seed at 152 pounds for the Mustangs with a 25-6 mark.
Lewisburg, Line Mountain and Milton each have top seeds in the South. Both Green Dragons top seeds come at the first two weights — Landon Michaels (17-8) at 107 and Jace Gessner (21-7) at 114.
Lance Schadel of Line Mountain is the top seed at 145 pounds at 24-8, while freshman Maxim Johnson is the top seed at 172 pounds at 20-11.
Alex Hoffman is the top seed at 160 for the Black Panthers with a record of 24-7, while Cale Bastian is the top seed at 189 pounds is 23-8.
Danville (Blake Sassaman, 12-1 at 121 pounds), Southern Columbia (Mason Barvitskie, 17-5 at 139 pounds), Mount Carmel (Ryan Weidner, 22-3 at 215 pounds) and Mifflinburg (Emmanuel Ulrich, 22-0 at 285 pounds) each have one top seed.
Warrior Run and Muncy each have three top seeds at the Central sectional at Hughesville.
Raegen Milheim is the top seed at 139 pounds with a 37-3 record, while brother Kaden Milheim is the top seed at 145 at 36-2, while Isaiah Betz is the top seed at 160 pounds at 25-12. The last Milheim brother — sophomore Camreon — is the second seed at 152 pounds behind Brandt Harer of Montgomery, who is 37-1. Cameron Milheim is 34-4 as the two seed, and two of Cam Milheim’s four losses have come to Harer.
The Central section has some brutal brackets. The 133-pound bracket fronted by Muncy’s Scott Johnson at 24-5, and the wrestlers seeded at two through five have at least 25 victories.
The 145-pound bracket at Hughesville has four of the top 10 wrestlers in the state in that bracket.
The District 4 Class 2A tournament is set for Williamsport High School