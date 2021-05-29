WILLIAMSPORT — Caden Wolfley was completely prepared to make his first postseason start Saturday, right down to the long-sleeved undershirt for an unseasonably cool night.
However, on the bus ride to Bowman Field, Midd-West teammate Griffin Paige informed the freshman that the umpire wouldn't let him pitch while wearing white sleeves.
So Wolfley sought out the Mustangs' first-aid bag and took care of the problem.
"I grabbed the scissors and got to cuttin'," he said later. "And I did not get cold one time out there."
The young left-hander put the Montoursville bats on ice, though, throwing three-hit ball over six innings as Midd-West beat the Warriors 3-1 for its first district championship since 2005.
The top-seeded Mustangs went ahead 2-0 without a hit in the second inning, then tacked on a run on two hits and a wild pitch in the fifth, and saw another freshman lefty — Garrett Leitzel — close the door on the two-time defending champion Warriors in the seventh.
"Two freshmen, but they throw like seniors," said Midd-West coach Scott Wright, whose son, Matt, was the left-handed ace on the program's last title team. "We never had any doubt in them. We knew what we were going to get when we put them out there."
It was the Mustangs' first district final appearance since Ron Flood's 2013 team, which lost a 1-0 decision in nine innings to Jersey Shore. This group, which hadn't played in 10 days, will be off until June 7 when they face the District 2 champion — either Honesdale or Wyoming Area — in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament.
"I knew what we had," said Wright. "To be honest, I don't know that this was our year, but give us the next two years. We just woke some people's eyes up."
Montoursville (14-8) was the No. 2 seed coming off a fourth-place finish in Division I of the Heartland Athletic Conference. The Warriors tried to seize the momentum early, but Mustangs senior catcher Brayden Swineford wouldn't let it happen.
In the first inning, after Wolfley walked the third and fourth batters, Swineford picked the runner off first base to end threat.
An inning later Montoursville's Dylan Moll led off with a single, but when the Warriors tried to sacrifice him to second base, Swineford lunged back and to his right to make a diving catch of the fouled bunt. The next two Warriors popped out, and Wolfley followed with a 1-2-3 third.
"It just feels good to be able to do that," said Swineford. "It makes me feel good that I can put out for my team like that."
Midd-West (16-5) broke the ice in the home second when, with two outs, Logan Rager and Trey Wagner worked walks to turn over the lineup. Hunter Wolfley then hit a sharp grounder through the second baseman's legs for a 1-0 lead. Caden Wolfley walked to load the bases, and Paige then took a pass that forced in another run and chased Warriors starter AJ Llorente.
Caden Wolfley ran into trouble in the fourth when Nolan Kutney singled up the middle, and two Warriors worked walks to fill the bases with two outs. The next batter hit a drive to center field that Hunter Wolfley cradled to maintain the 2-0 lead.
"When they got the bases loaded, I wasn't staying consistent throwing strikes," Caden Wolfley said. "A lot of times I need to have faith in myself."
The Mustangs went up 3-0 in the fifth. Paige lashed a ringing double toward the left-field corner for their first hit an hour and 54 minutes after the game's first pitch. Swineford then ripped another ball to Kutney in left field so sharply that Wright was forced to hold Paige at third base. A courtesy runner for Swineford was picked off and the next two batters struck out, but not before a wild pitch allowed Paige to score.
"I knew what we had coming up behind them; I knew we had some sticks there," Wright said of holding up Paige. "I'd seen their arms in warm-ups and — I'll tip my hat to them — their outfield's got some strong arms. I knew that one run — if we could somehow get it in — would be a big run. We got lucky."
Warriors reliever Maddix Dalena struck out the final five hitters he faced to keep the score at 3-1 through six innings. Leitzel took over for Wolfley, who (at 97 pitches) was nearing the 105-pitch limit. Wright had hoped to get three innings out of the freshman, but Wolfley doubled that projection and struck out five.
"He did an excellent job," said Swineford. "He did exactly what he needed to do for us, pitched (six) innings and didn't get hit (hard). He just did an excellent job."
"Coming into tonight I kept my confidence up, and Coach told me I have nothing to lose," Wolfley said. "It turned out great."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
At Bowman Field, Williamsport
MIDD-WEST 3, MONTOURSVILLE 1
Montoursville;000;001;0 — 1-3-1
Midd-West;020;010;x — 3-2-1
AJ Llorente, Maddix Dalena (2) and C.J. Signor. Caden Wolfley, Garrett Leitzel (7) and Brayden Swineford.
WP: Wolfley. LP: Llorente. S: Leitzel.
Montoursville: Nolan Kutney 2-for-2, triple, run; Dylan Moll 1-for-2.
Midd-West: Griffin Paige 1-for-2, double, run, RBI; Swineford 1-for-2.