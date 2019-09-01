SELINSGROVE — Still wating for Sports Boosters Athletic Park to be available, Midd-West knocked off Forbes Road, 1-0, on Saturday morning on the turf at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
Sydney Keister scored off the goalie’s pads for the Mustangs with 16:34 left in the second half for the only goal.
Aleah Gemberling had six saves in the shutout for Midd-West.
Midd-West 1, Forbes Road 0
Second half
MW-Sydney Keister (unassisted), 16:34.
Shots: FR, 6-3; Corners: FR, 11-6. Saves: Midd-West (Aleah Gemberling), 6; FR (Katie Waite), 2.
n Selinsgrove 2, Wyoming Valley West 1
KINGSTON — The Seals scored two late goals to take the nonleague opener.
Maddie Bucher scored with 4:06 left in the game off an assist from Jess Alba to tie the game at 1-1, before Alba scored the go-ahead goal 35 seconds later off a feed from Olivia Reichley.
Mazzie Teats had 14 saves in goal for Selinsgrove.
Selinsgrove 2,Wyoming Valley West 1
Second half
WVW-Ariane Rupnik (Rina Tsioles), 26:08; Sel-Maddie Bucher (Jess Alba), 4:06; Sel-Alba (Olivia Reichley), 3:29.
Shots: WVW, 17-11. Corners: WVW, 10-8; Saves: Selinsgrove (Mazzie Teats), 15; WVW (Sydney Rusnock), 8.
n Warrior Run 3, Milton 0
MILTON — Jordyn Hill scored two goals to lift the Defenders over the Black Panthers.
Hill scored with 20:32 left in the first half, while Charly Dugan added a goal for Warrior Run with 39 seconds left in the first half.
Hill added a second goal off an assist from Abby Lapp with 5:28 left in the game.
Larissa Sheaffer had 21 saves for Milton.
Warrior Run 3, Milton 0
First half
WR-Jordyn Hill (unassisted), 20:32; WR-Charly Dugan (unassisted), :39.
Second half
WR-Hill (Abby Lapp), 5:28.