SELINSGROVE — Still wating for Sports Boosters Athletic Park to be available, Midd-West knocked off Forbes Road, 1-0, on Saturday morning on the turf at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.

Sydney Keister scored off the goalie’s pads for the Mustangs with 16:34 left in the second half for the only goal.

Aleah Gemberling had six saves in the shutout for Midd-West.

 

Midd-West 1, Forbes Road 0

Second half

MW-Sydney Keister (unassisted), 16:34.

Shots: FR, 6-3; Corners: FR, 11-6. Saves: Midd-West (Aleah Gemberling), 6; FR (Katie Waite), 2.

 

n Selinsgrove 2, Wyoming Valley West 1

KINGSTON — The Seals scored two late goals to take the nonleague opener.

Maddie Bucher scored with 4:06 left in the game off an assist from Jess Alba to tie the game at 1-1, before Alba scored the go-ahead goal 35 seconds later off a feed from Olivia Reichley.

Mazzie Teats had 14 saves in goal for Selinsgrove.

 

Selinsgrove 2,Wyoming Valley West 1

Second half

WVW-Ariane Rupnik (Rina Tsioles), 26:08; Sel-Maddie Bucher (Jess Alba), 4:06; Sel-Alba (Olivia Reichley), 3:29.

Shots: WVW, 17-11. Corners: WVW, 10-8; Saves: Selinsgrove (Mazzie Teats), 15; WVW (Sydney Rusnock), 8.

 

n Warrior Run 3, Milton 0

MILTON — Jordyn Hill scored two goals to lift the Defenders over the Black Panthers.

Hill scored with 20:32 left in the first half, while Charly Dugan added a goal for Warrior Run with 39 seconds left in the first half.

Hill added a second goal off an assist from Abby Lapp with 5:28 left in the game.

Larissa Sheaffer had 21 saves for Milton.

 

Warrior Run 3, Milton 0

First half

WR-Jordyn Hill (unassisted), 20:32; WR-Charly Dugan (unassisted), :39.

Second half

WR-Hill (Abby Lapp), 5:28.

Tags