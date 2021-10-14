MIDDLEBURG — With 24 seconds left in the first overtime period, Rachel Keister, assisted by Lily Shutt, scored the game-winning for Midd-West as the Mustangs defeated Mount Carmel 3-2 in overtime Thursday in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls soccer.
Keister gave Midd-West (7-7-1) the lead just more than four minutes into the game in a lightning first half.
Red Tornado teammates Karli Berkoski and Mia Chapman each scored goals in a span of 1:58 to give Mount Carmel (9-3-2) the lead.
Becca Yount scored with an assist from Emily Bickel to tie the game with 7:28 remaining in the first half.
Midd-West 3, Mount Carmel 2, OT
First half
MW-Rachel Keister (Becca Yount), 35:52; MC-Karli Berkoski, 32:23; MC-Mia Chapman, 30:25; MW-Yount (Emily Bickel), 7:28.
Overtime
MW-Keister (Lily Shutt), 0:24.
Shots: MC 19-14. Corners: MW 7-6. Saves: Midd-West 17 (Rylee Weaver); Mount Carmel 8 (Gabby McGinley).