MIDDLEBURG — Rachel Keister finished with a goal and assist as Midd-West won for the second time in as many days, 3-0, over Mount Carmel in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer action on Tuesday.
Camryn Pyle and Emma Martin scored the other goals for Midd-West (8-6-2 overall, 2-4-2 HAC-II).
Gabby McGinley saved nine shots for the Red Tornadoes (5-9, 1-6) in the loss.
Midd-West 3, Mount Carmel 0
First half
MW-Rachel Keister, 23:24.
Second half
MW-Camryn Pyle (Claire Steininger), 37:39; MW-Emma Martin (Keister), 24:42.
Shots: MW 14-10. Corners: MW 5-2. Saves: Mount Carmel 9 (Gabby McGinley); Midd-West 8 (Rylee Weaver).