BEAVER SPRINGS — Griffen Paige and Cole Shutt homered just one batter apart in the second inning, Paige and Garrett Leitzel each knocked in four runs, and Midd-West scored in every inning of a 21-11 Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win over Southern Columbia in six innings Monday.
The Mustangs (4-0) scored seven times in the home second to lead 10-0. The Tigers tried to chip into their deficit, scoring 11 times over the next three innings — including six in the fifth frame with four hits and a trio of bases-loaded walks — but Midd-West responded each time.
Southern (3-4) got within nine in the middle of the sixth before Midd-West triggered the 10-run rule. Noah Dorman was hit by the first pitch of the inning; Braxton Smith reached base on an infield error that allowed Smith to take third; and Easton Erb singled to center to win it.
Leitzel went 4-for-4 to pace a 16-hit attack, while Aidan Everly was 3-for-4. Paige and Caden Wolfley each scored four times in the win.
Louden Murphy and Conner Dunkelberger doubled for the Tigers, while Jobey Petro drove in three.
Midd-West 21, Southern Columbia 11 (6 inn.)
Southern Columbia;003;260;— 11-9-5
Midd-West;372;531;— 21-16-1
Easton Erb, Derric Rager (3), Braxton Smith (4) and Matthew Weimer, Isaac Knepp. Caden Hopper, Louden Murphy (2), Guy Longenberger (3), Hunter Sharrow (4) and Charles Hopper.
WP: Erb. LP: Hopper.
Southern Columbia: Murphy 1-for-1, double, 2 runs; A.J. Wetzel run; Conner Dunkelberger 1-for-2, double, RBI; Ca. Hopper 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jobey Petro 2-for-4, run, 3 RBIs; Nate Long 1-for-2, run; Brett Horton run; Logan Sharrow 1-for-2, run.
Midd-West: Aidan Everly 3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Caden Wolfley 2-for-5, triple, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Griffen Paige 1-for-2, home run (2nd, 2 on), 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Birch Harvey run, 2 RBIs; Cole Shutt 2-for-5, home run (2nd, solo), 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Garrett Leitzel 4-for-4, double, run, 4 RBIs; Noah Dorman run; Smith 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Erb 1-for-3, RBI; Weimer 1-for-1, triple, run, RBI; Knepp 2 runs.