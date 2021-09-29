MIDDLEBURG — Marlo Spriggle had a goal and an assist in the first quarter, and Midd-West held on for a 2-0 win over Danville in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game.
Sarah Shupp scored off a Spriggle assist 3:40 into the game, before Spriggle scored off an assist from Delaney Klinger with 2:52 left in the opening to account for the only scoring in the game.
The Mustangs (5-2-1) outshot Danville, 15-3. Kaitlyn Gabel stopped 14 shots for the Ironmen (2-7).
Midd-West 2, Danville 0
First quarter
MW-Sarah Shupp (Marlo Spriggle), 11:20; MW-Spriggle (Delaney Klinger), 2:52.
Shots: MW, 16-3. Corners: MW, 10-5. Saves: Midd-West 3 (Paris Seibel); Danville 14 (Kaitlyn Gabel).