MIDDLEBURG — Abby Benner scored the tying goal in regulation then the winning goal in overtime Thursday to lead Midd-West over Bloomsburg.

The Mustangs (7-5) were held scoreless in the first three quarters of the 2-1 win.

Bloomsburg's Georgia Baskett scored the first goal of the game a minute and a half into the third quarter.

Then, in the fourth Benner knotted the game off an Andi Gutshall assist.

Sarah Shupp assisted on Benner's OT winner.

Midd-West 2, Bloomsburg 1 (OT)

Third Quarter

B-Georgia Baskett (Andi Gutshall), 13:28.

Fourth Quarter

MW-Abby Benner (Sarah Shupp), 1:45.

Overtime

MW-Benner (Lorna Oldt), 10:29.

Shots: MW 12-6. Corners: B 7-6. Saves: Bloomsburg 10 (Hailey Leisering); Midd-West 5 (Paris Seibel).

