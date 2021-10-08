Pass. Assist. Header. Goal.
Hydrogen. Magnesium. Iodine. Zinc.
These are key elements in Midd-West senior boys soccer captain Nick Eppley’s life.
Eppley uses his passion for science and nutrition to take care of his body to make sure he is in the best shape for his games.
“I love lifting and eating healthy,” he said.
On the season so far, Eppley has a total of 16 goals and seven assists for the 11-1 Mustangs.
With a 4.0 GPA, Eppley also excels in academics. He is taking three Advanced Placement courses, as well as honors English this year.
Additionally, Eppley has won numerous STEM awards. He is in National Honor Society and Class Congress.
“The high-level courses he has and his GPA show that he is an exceptional student,” Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said.
Eppley’s performance on the field, his academic performance and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“Nick is a class act across the board. He has a work ethic that is amazing, and leads by example,” said Ferster.
Eppley is proud of how hard he works.
“One thing that is important about me is I have a strong work ethic,” he said. “I like to do everything to the best of my ability to improve, to get better, and to challenge myself.”
Eppley is not one to coast, as he is constantly looking for the next challenge to meet or the next task to master.
“I love to play soccer because it really challenges me; there’s just so much to learn,” he said.
With a rigorous course load and the demands of his team sport, Eppley often finds himself studying for tests on the bus to and from games.
“It can be a little challenging,” Eppley said, “but I got to find time to be dedicated to each, both studying and soccer.”
Eppley’s favorite subject in school is chemistry.
“I want to work in nutritional sciences… knowing how the organic molecules and what food is composed of and how it affects the body,” Eppley said.
Chemistry also plays an important role on the soccer field for Eppley.
“Forming a strong bond is something we always try to do at the Midd-West program,” he said. “There’s just a better connection between players. If there’s not that bond there, we don’t mix well on the field.”
As much as Eppley excels in different aspects of his life, he is not satisfied with his achievements.
“I don’t believe I am close to mastering anything,” he said. “There’s always something new that you can work towards and train.”
Outside of school and soccer, he volunteers at his church, with elementary coding projects, and as a youth soccer coach.
As for next steps after graduation, Eppley is secure in his ambitions.
“Obviously, I value academics over athletics,” he said, “but wherever I go, trying out for the club team or for their actual soccer team is something that I want to pursue.”
Whether or not he plays soccer competitively in college, Eppley sees athletics being a part of his life forever.
“My dream job is being a dietician for a sports team or a college athletic program,” he said. “It encompasses my love of sports (with science).”