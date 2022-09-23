Midd-West High School senior Owen Solomon can be trusted wherever his soccer team needs him. That’s what Midd-West boys soccer coach, Mark Ferster said when discussing this week’s Daily Item Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
“He’s solid all around and plays wherever I need him,” Ferster said. “He’s an aggressive player, and he gets after the ball. He always competes hard.”
Owen has had seven goals and four assists so far this season for the Mustangs, who reached the state semifinals a year ago.
“I’ve been playing since I was 6 years old,” Solomon said.
The senior is a captain of the boys’ soccer team this season. “He’s not always vocal. He’s more of a ‘lead by example’ kind of kid,” Ferster said.
Solomon said he’s always working to improve. “I’m very motivated and disciplined. My parents have always supported me and I’m always trying to get better.”
Solomon’s drive to succeed on the field, his dedication to his academic achievements — including a 4.0 GPA — and his involvement in community organizations are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Solomon said he’s looking forward to continuing this season with his team. “This season has been going well. We’ve had some ups and downs, but we are improving every day,” he said. “The team is working really well together. I think the team chemistry is back.”
Solomon also runs with the Midd-West track & field team.
Ferster said Solomon finds success in everything. “Owen is a well-rounded kid. He does well in school, and he does well on the field.”
Solomon said he is spending his senior year of high school taking classes at Bloomsburg University through the Advanced College Experience (ACE) program.
“It’s a big switch from high school. My schedule is a lot different, with classes only three days a week. I’ve been loving it,” he said.
Solomon is a member of Midd-West’s chapter of the National Honor Society as well as the treasurer of the Class Congress.
“I handle the money for things like homecoming and prom,” he said.
A nominee of the homecoming court, Solomon said he’s looking forward to this year’s event. “It’s coming up and I’m excited. It’s my first time on court,” he said.
Along with everything else he’s involved in, Solomon said he helped coach young athletes with Upward Soccer.
“I ran drills at camp. It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s different with little kids because they just want to have fun.”
Although he has not decided where, Solomon plans to continue his college education after he graduates from high school this spring. “I want to study the health and exercise fields. I might become an athletic trainer,” he said. “I’d really like to continue to play soccer in college.
Solomon said he’s going to keep working hard. “I’ve grown up with this drive to succeed,” he said. “I just want to keep moving and bettering myself in everything I do.”