There can be a lot of pressure on high school athletes.
Especially for a two-sport athlete with a perfect GPA who is a member of class congress, and whose mother is the Athletic Director at the high school.
However, Midd-West Junior Owen Solomon does not crack under the pressure, he rises to the challenge.
“It’s sort of like if my mom was a teacher, too, because all my teachers are going to expect higher from me, but I’m ready to rise to that challenge,” he said.
Solomon opened the track and field season by winning the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, and running a leg on the winning 1,600-meter relay in the Mustangs’ first home meet in program history.
Solomon’s performance on the track, his academic performance (4.0 GPA) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
Though Solomon said soccer was his main sport, he has lofty goals for his second season as a track athlete, with his eyes on breaking some program records.
“I think our 100-meter (record) is 11.28, and in our first meet I’m around 11.3, so I’m not far off from that,” he said.
According to his coach, Jason Gemberling, Solomon has exactly the kind of work ethic to achieve those goals.
“Owen is extremely hard-working,” Gemberling said. “He does everything that I ask of him at both practice and at track meets.
In addition to athletics, Solomon is a member of National Honor Society and class congress, and he is the Junior Class Treasurer.
“Owen is a two-sport athlete who still manages to keep excellent grades during the school year,” Gemberling added.
As a junior, Solomon is taking Advanced Placement biology and honors English.
Even as he excels, Solomon said, it is not easy work.
“Some days I just, I get home and I’m so exhausted,” he said. “But I just try and keep pushing through.”
Even though it is customary to compete as an individual in track, Solomon is a team player.
“He does a great job of helping his teammates if they have questions and is a positive leader for our team,” Gemberling said.
Solomon said that he leans on his teammates and coaches to keep improving.
In addition to his teammates and coaching staff, Solomon has another important supporter: Midd-West’s Athletic Director, his mother, Bree.
“It works out really well for me because a lot of the sporting events that I’m not in — like the football games or anything — I get in free,” he said, but did acknowledge the extra pressure that comes along with the perks.
When he is not in class, on the track, or out on the soccer field, Solomon makes time to give back.
“I like to volunteer because it feels good to help other people,” he said.
Solomon has done volunteer work through National Honor Society, his church and youth soccer programs.
Solomon said is unsure of where he will be attending college, but since his favorite course is anatomy and physiology he is interested in pursuing a career the medical field or athletic sciences.
“The science courses I’ve been taking … really just sparked my interest in those types of things,” he said.
For now, he’s got some school records to chase.