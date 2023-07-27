Trapped inside his burning sprint car, Will Brunson didn’t know if he would get out let alone ever race again.
The Middleburg driver had lost control entering turn four at Selinsgrove Speedway in April 2022, and his No. 3 car began to roll, tumble and flip down the frontstretch, ironically careening in front of the VIP booth occupied that night by his car sponsor, Real Diehl Excavating, and Brunson family members.
“The wing was bent down over the car, and I couldn’t get myself out of the car ... and then I could feel my legs burning,” Brunson recalled of his scary crash last spring, which ended his racing season.
“I was running the top of the track and there is a little bit of a cushion up there. When you’re going around there, you hit it good sometimes but when you hit it wrong you can break stuff,” he said.
“I think I clipped the rear axle off the wall, and the axle broke off and it started to tumble. I hit the outside wall and then flew to the inside fence,” he recalled.
Other details about that night remain elusive.
“I don’t think your mind can keep up with what’s going on, Brunson said, adding, “I remember coming to (consciousness) on the frontstretch, and everybody was around me. I rolled around trying to get my legs out, but they were pretty burned.”
Brunson, 35, a self-employed excavator, gives much of the credit for that positive outcome to Cade Fennell, of New Cumberland, a racing official with the United Racing Club, who was on the scene of the accident and helped get him free of the wrecked 358 sprint car.
“I was kind of out of it. It was a scary moment,” Brunson said, noting that the cars were going more than 107 mph. “(Fennell) kept in touch with me afterward to find out how I was doing.”
Brunson also credited his boyhood idol, sprint car driver Mike Walter, of Selinsgrove, for taking him to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for initial treatment.
Next came a torturous summer.
“For two months, I could hardly get off the couch,” he said.
Brunson eventually recovered from his injuries and returned to race this season. Although he is still looking for his first checkered flag, husband of Brittany and father to daughters, Makayla, 17, and Lily, 16, is grateful that he is able to compete.
‘Racing is a sickness’
The Brunson family has history on the local racing scene.
Will’s father, Wheeler, and his uncle, Tom, raced over the years, he said, and Tom recently returned to race roadrunners. Will’s daughter Makayla has also raced go-karts.
Will began racing go-karts when he was about 7 years old, but stopped racing after about eight years. He didn’t return to the sport until he was in his early 20s, when he got into racing roadrunners for about five years.
Sprint driver Kruz Kepner, of Kreamer, offered him a ride, and afterward, Brunson said, “I got the itch to do that.”
Brunson raced a 305 sprint car owned by driver Phil Walter, of Beavertown, before buying the 358 he has raced the last three years.
Once he nursed himself back to health at home, Brunson knew he had to get back on the racetrack.
Oh, he did consider the chances of getting hurt again, especially because “I am self–employed, and that’s a big factor. You’ve gotta keep everything moving.”
Nevertheless, he said, “I thought about it a lot, but there wasn’t much of a doubt that I would get back in the car. Racing is a sickness for sure.”
Brunson plans to run hard and not hold back, because those are the drivers that win, he said, but he also wants to not take risks.
“My main expectation is to finish races and not wreck, but it is easy to get caught up when there are 24 other people out there. It can happen in a split-second” he said. “But once I hit the track, I knew I wasn’t going to hold back.”
Brunson is proud of how he has progressed in his return, which included an eighth-place finish in a URC race last Sunday at Selinsgrove. Not to mention, he is often under-powered as he races his 358 against the 360s and 410s.
“It’s a hard road here in the sprint car. It’s hard to catch a win when you’re getting started,” he said. “It comes down to starting position, and lady luck comes into play in the whole game.”
As he continues his racing journey, Brunson will try to put last year’s bad crash in the rearview mirror as he looks for a clear path to Victory Lane.