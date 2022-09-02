LEWISTOWN — Entering Friday's nonleague matchup with Mifflin County, Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser felt like something good needed to happen to his football team early to shake off last week's season-opening overtime loss.
After a slow start, the Braves responded briefly. Then the wheels spun out and Mifflin County, which had not won a game since 2019 won its second consecutive game to start the year, pulling away from Shikellamy in a 35-13 win at Mitchell Field.
The Huskies (2-0) outgained the Braves (0-2) 402 to 112, with junior quarterback Landen Eichhorn throwing three first-half touchdowns.
"We just couldn't get out of our own way," Keiser said. "We have guys missing assignments and coverages. We were struggling up front. Part of that is my fault; maybe we're doing some things we're not built to do."
The Braves struggled to find footing on the ground all night. On its first series of the game, Shikellamy lost eight yards and two carries before an incomplete pass.
The Huskies then marched 88 yards on nine plays with Eichhorn hitting his favorite target Isaac Wilson for a TD on third and goal. Shikellamy answered right back when freshman quarterback Brody Rebuck hit Luke Snyder on an out on fourth down. Snyder split two tacklers and then picked up downfield blocking on a 41-yard score to make it 7-7.
Shikellamy's frustrating night kicked into high gear on the next possession when the Huskies converted on fourth and 20 and then again for a touchdown on fourth and 18 to regain the lead.
The Braves tried to snag momentum back when speedster Chase Morgan sprinted 88 yards for a kickoff return score. The kick was blocked to keep it 14-13.
The Huskies took control from there. Eichhorn floated a pass on a scramble to tailback Deakon Sheaffer for a 12-yard score to make it 21-13 at the break.
"I didn't expect them to throw the ball as much as they did," Keiser said of the Huskies, who hit 18-of-26 passes for 256 yards. "(Eichhorn) looked like Joe Montana out there tonight. He made a lot of plays."
Eichhorn threw his fourth TD on the first drive of the second half and Mifflin County's defense took control from there. The Braves managed just one first down in the second half and lost one total yard in the final two quarters. They had 113 at halftime and finished the game with 112.
"It's frustrating because the kids are working hard, they really are," Keiser said. "We just have to get back to the things we can do well. We've got a lot of season left."
Mifflin County 35, Shikellamy 13
Score by quarters
Shikellamy (0-2)'7'6'0'0—13
Mifflin Co. (2-0)'7'14'14'0—35
Order of scoring
First quarter
MC-Isaac Wilson 3 pass from Landen Eicchorn (Isaac Parks-Gill kick)
S-Luke Snyder 41 pass from Brody Rebuck (Nick Koontz kick)
Second quarter
MC-Trevor Miles 16 pass from Eichhorn (Parks-Gill kick)
S-Chase Morgan 88 kick return (kick blocked)
MC-Deakon Shaeffer 12 pass from Eicchorn (Parks-Gill kick)
Third quarter
MC-Parker Kearns 6 pass from Eichhorn (Parks-Gill kick)
MC-Shaeffer 25 run (Parks-Gill kick)
Team Statistics
S'MC'
First downs'5'16
Rushes-yards'20-7'34-146
Passing yards'105'256
Total yards'112'402
Comp-att-int'7-20-1'17-26-0
Fumbles-lost'0-0'2-1
Penalties'10-101'7-71
Individual Statistics:
RUSHING: Shikellamy: Isaac Schaffer-Nietz, 9-3; Morgan 1-2; Snyder 4-6; Rebuck 6-(-4). Mifflin County: Shaeffer, 23-150, TD; Wilson 101; Reagan Ettinger 2-4; Eichhornm 5-(-2); Team, 3-(-7).
PASSING: Shikellamy: Rebuck 7-20-1, 105 yards Mifflin County: Eicchorn 18-26-0, 256 yards, 4 TDs.
RECEIVING: Shikellamy: Snyder, 3-90, TD; Jayden Packer 1-5; Elijah Fernandez, 2-9; Nate Bradigan, 1-1. Mifflin County: Shaeffer 3-32, TD; Kearns, 5-91, TD; Wilson 7-98, TD; Miles 3-35, TD.