BELLEFONTE – Mifflinburg split a pair of 1-0 games to finish third at the Bellefonte Tournament in boys soccer play.
The host team beat Mifflinburg in the opener, making a goal by Shane Chapman five minutes into the contest stand up.
Mifflinburg led Bellefonte in shots (6-2) and corners (7-2) in the first game.
In the second game, Brandon Lynn scored an unassisted goal to lift the Wildcats over St. Joseph’s Academy.
First game
Bellefonte 1, Mifflinburg 0
First half
B-Shane Champman (unassited) 35:00.
Shots: Miff, 6-2. Corners: Miff, 7-2. Saves: Mifflinburg (Ryder Marr), 1; Bellfonte (Shane Cronus), 5.
Mifflinburg 1,
St. Joseph’s Academy 0
Second half
M-Brandon Lynn (unassisted), 10:00.
Shots: Miff, 8-0. Corners: Miff 9-0; Saves: Mifflinburg (Marr, 0); St. Joseph, 7.
FRIDAY
n Blair County Christian 4,
Northumberland Chr. 3
ALTOONA — Aaron Knauss had two goals for Northumberland Christian. Henry McElroy also had a goal for Northumberland Christian.
Blair County Christian 4,
Northumberland Christian 3
First half
N-Aaron Knauss (penalty) 19:00; B-Davis Dull (Kort Sease) 24:00.
Second half
B-Hudson Dull (unassisted) 41:00; N-Henry McElroy (Cole Knauss) 54:00; N-A. Knauss (Josh Groninger) 65:00; B- D. Dull (penalty) 66:00; H. Dull (unassisted) 76:00.
Shots: BC, 6-5; Corners: NC, 9-3; Saves: BC (Ethan Carn), 2; NC (Luke Snyder), 2.