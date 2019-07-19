WELLSBORO — On the eve of Mifflinburg’s 8-10 Division softball all-stars opening the state tournament against West Suburban, Taylor Stewart and Maggie Rubendall were working on the third day of their extended sleepover.
The two were together nearly the entire week before the tournament. On the day before, as the area prepared for its first heat wave of the summer, they elected to work on their game rather than take advantage of a backyard swimming pool.
The extra work paid off as they combined to allow just one hit in a 2-0, eight-inning win over West Suburban to kick off the tournament Thursday. Mifflinburg will play at 4 p.m. today back at the Wellsboro Little League Complex.
“Believe it or not, but they hit for five hours in their garage before practice last night,” Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart said. “There was a pool and they could have gone swimming, but they wanted to practice. That’s what they wanted to do.”
The girls dedication made Stewart’s job seem easy, but his job was anything but easy. He juggled pitching changes and substitutions throughout Thursday’s extra-inning marathon.
Heath Stewart elected to pull Taylor in the sixth to rest her in case Mifflinburg needed her to close out one of the extra innings.
“We wanted to get two innings out of Maggie and see what they were going to do with their pitcher,” Heath Stewart said. “We wanted both girls available.”
Rubendall was outstanding in two innings of work. She kept West Suburban off the scoreboard and walked one hitter for her only baserunner.
“I clear my mind and just take deep breaths before every pitch,” Rubendall said. “My catcher, Taylor, really gives me comfort on the mound. I just feel really good when she’s behind the plate with me.”
Rubendall returned that courtesy in the final inning when she switched with Stewart, who headed to the circle to finish the game.
In 8-10 softball, the international tiebreaker rule gives each team a runner at second base to open every inning after the seventh.
Mifflinburg quickly took advantage of the extra runner as Aubrey Fluman bunted for a single. Olivia Fetterman followed with a single to bring Chloe Showalter home. Showalter didn’t move off home plate right away as she her emotions took over in celebration. Mifflinburg then added another run on a ball hit to shortstop.
“It’s definitely tough, because you got to think about if your pitcher goes six innings — she can’t pitch the next day,” Heath Stewart said. “There’s a lot of different scenarios going on right there in the game. It’s tough, but it was worth it.”
After claiming its first lead of the game, Mifflinburg turned back to Taylor Stewart, who continued her dominance over West Suburban. Stewart wasn’t bothered by the free baserunner at all as she pushed her strikeout total to 15 with three over the final inning. She had put together a string of nine strikeouts to bridge the first and third innings of the game.
“It’s not about me; it’s about the team,” Taylor Stewart said. “I try to think about the team and how I need to help the team.”
Stewart did everything to help her team win their state opener, even sacrificing a day in the pool for batting practice that helped Mifflinburg move on in the state tournament.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
8-10 DIVISION
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Wellsboro Little League Complex
MIFFLINBURG 2, WEST SUBURBAN 0 (8 innings)
Mifflinburg`000`000`02 — 2-6-2
W. Suburban`000`000`00 — 0-1-0
Taylor Stewart, Maggie Rubendall (6), Stewart (8) and Chloe Showalter, Stewart (6), Rubendall (8). Kristin Stiles, Cali Lynch (7), and Liz Veranese.
WP: Stewart. LP: Stiles.
Mifflinburg: Chloe Showalter 2-for-3, double, run.
West Suburban: Liz Veranese 1-for-3.