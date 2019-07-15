LOCK HAVEN — Before pregame warmups began Sunday, the Clinton All-Star team danced in unison to DJ Casper’s “Cha Cha Slide.” After slamming the brakes on Clinton’s rally from a six-run deficit, Mifflinburg found itself dancing into the Little League 8-10 Division state tournament.
Taylor Stewart struck out 13 batters — including the Clinton side in the last inning — and Anna Pachucki collected three hits and three RBIs as Mifflinburg won the Section 3 title, 8-7, at Taggart Park.
Mifflinburg will travel to Wellsboro’s Charleston Street Complex for its opening state game against the Section 4 champion Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Despite Taylor Stewart fanning 10 in four innings, Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart noticed her beginning to tire after Clinton rallied to within 6-4 with a four-run fourth. Heath Stewart made the move to put catcher Maggie Rubendall in the circle and move Stewart behind the plate.
“The goal was to keep Maggie in pitching,” he said. “Taylor was getting tired. I wanted to give her at least one inning off. Maggie’s solid in the circle and behind the plate.”
Clinton had other ideas. After working a pair of walks and a single by Cheyenne Weaver to load the bases, Reagan Weaver scored from third on a wild pitch. Lilly Germello then drove in two runs with a single to right field. Just like that, Clinton — which trailed 8-4 at the start of the fifth — was down 8-7 and oozing momentum.
Stewart got only a one-inning break from pitching. She and Rubendall swapped positions for the sixth inning, and Stewart mowed down the top three hitters in Clinton’s lineup on 14 pitches.
“I was (a little) nervous,” she said, “but then we got back up and came back. It feels great that we’re going to states for the first time.”
Clinton’s seven-run rally, spread out over the fourth and fifth innings, turned around a fast start by Mifflinburg which saw it jump to a 6-0 lead through three.
Pachucki, Mifflinburg’s leadoff hitter, singled and scored on a Brooke Gessner single in the first. Pachucki then made it 3-0 with an RBI single in the second inning, and added a two-run single in the bottom of the third after Avery Reibsome’s RBI walk with the bases loaded.
“It felt good (at the plate),” Pachucki said. “I was in a pickle at the start of the year hitting. Now, getting three hits is very good; it helped the team.”
Mifflinburg tried to stave off Clinton’s momentum with two runs in the bottom of the fourth to build an 8-4 advantage. Aubrey Fluman drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, and OIivia Fetterman doubled in a run in the inning.
“Clinton came to play, and they’re a good team,” Heath Stewart said. “They wanted it. I think we wanted it more. I’m just so proud of these girls. I love them.
“Last year we won our first district title ever, and this year we won our first sectional title,” he added. “The community support has been amazing. There are people here who don’t even have kids on the team who drove here to support us. That support matters. That’s why we’re here.”
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
8-10 DIVISION
At Lock Haven
Championship
MIFFLINBURG 8, CLINTON 7
Clinton`000`430`— 7-6-1
Mifflinburg`213`20x`8-8-2
Reagan Wagner, Aubrey Eiler (3) and Eva Sockman. Taylor Stewart, Maggie Rubendall (5), Stewart (6) and Rubendall, Stewart (5) and Rubendall (6)
WP: Stewart. LP: Eiler.
Clinton: Sockman 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Lilly Germello 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Aubrey Eiler 1-for-2, 2 runs; Cheyenne Weaver 1-for-3, 2 runs
Mifflinburg: Anna Pachucki 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, run; Brooke Gessner 2-for-2, RBI, 2 runs; Aubrey Fluman RBI, run; Olivia Fetterman 1-for-1, double, RBI, run; Bryleigh Mook run; Kinley Seebold run; Avery Reibsome RBI.