DANVILLE — When the Mifflinburg 8-10-year-old Division All-Stars committed three errors in the top of the first inning Friday, it appeared they were in for a long night.
Instead, they were able to recover, limit the damage to a single run, and go on to win the District 13 elimination game, 5-3 over Lewisburg at Washies Field.
Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Mifflinburg right fielder Bryce Weeder hit a single to center field, scoring Kolton Kmett from second base to tie the score. After Weeder scored on a passed ball, two straight walks were followed by second baseman Hunter Bolick’s sacrifice bunt. The runners came around to score on a Hayden Showalter single, extending Mifflinburg’s lead to 4-1.
Lewisburg got a run back in the third with Colin Shannon’s RBI triple, but Mifflinburg answered in the bottom half of the inning.
Lewisburg scored again in the top of the fourth inning. Henry Heintzelman reached base on an error and later scored on an errant throw to third base following a passed ball. It was the second time in the game Lewisburg scored a run without recording a hit.
Drama unfolded with a Mifflinburg runner on base and two outs in the fifth. Brennan Snyder was thrown out at second base on a fielder’s choice to end the inning, even though his foot appeared to touch the base well before the throw reached the Lewisburg second baseman.
Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder attempted to appeal the call, but the umpiring crew held firm. Snyder said he could sense disappointment in his team, but he reminded the players there was still miuch baseball to play and to “focus on getting the next batter.”
“We told the kids just to play; we can’t change anything,” he said. “They’re a good group of kids. They buy in and they listen”
Mifflinburg responded well, especially in the final inning. With one away in the top of the sixth, Heintzelman hit a ball deep to the glove side of shortstop Jaden Boyer, who showed impressive range to make the stop and fired a strong throw to first. Boyer started the game at pitcher.
“We’ve got a bunch good gloves,” Snyder said. “The guys can move and everybody’s got good arms.”
With the win, Mifflinburg advanced to play unbeaten Berwick in Sunday’s district final, a game Snyder said will be a challenge.
“They have kids that throw harder than we’ve seen the entire tournament,” he said, “so (we have to) adjust to that speed.”
Lewisburg’s tournament came to an end with the loss, but manager Kevin Jamieson was pleased with his team’s performance.
“It’s been a long time since Lewisburg has had a team this talented,” he said. “These kids are something special, so obviously the future looks bright for Lewisburg baseball.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
DISTRICT 13 8-10 DIVISION
Elimination game
At Washies Field, Danville
Mifflinburg 5, Lewisburg 3
Lewisburg`101`110`— 3-2-2
Mifflinburg `041`000`— 5-5-5
WP: Jaden Boyer. LP: Landynn Bieber.
Lewisburg: Patrick Mulhern single, run; Colin Shannon triple, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Kolton Kmett single, run; Bryce Weeder single, run, RBI; Logan Sauers single, run; Hayden Showalter single, 2 RBIs.