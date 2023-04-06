MIFFLINBURG — Olivia Fetterman finished with three runs and an RBI for the Wildcats in their HAC-II shutout win over Milton.
Anna Pachucki and Hope Swarey each scored twice in the game. Pachucki and Julia Martin each recorded three RBIs to lead Mifflinburg (4-2, 2-0).
Taylor Stewart allowed one hit and struck out five hitters in the win.
Autumn Wolfgang had Milton's hit.
Mifflinburg 13, Milton 0 (5 innings)
Milton;000;00 — 0-1-5
Mifflinburg;504;4X — 13-9-1
WP: Taylor Stewart. LP: A.Allabach.
Mifflinburg: Anna Pachucki 1-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chloe Showalter 0-for-1, run; Evelyn Osborne 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Stewart 1-for-4, RBI; Aubrey Fluman 0-for-1 run; Madison Fohringer 0-for-1, run; Olivia Fetterman 2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Hope Swarey 2-for-2, 2 runs; Julia Martin 1-for-1, run, 3 RBIs; Lainey Martin 1-for-1, run.
Milton: Autumn Wolfgang 1-for-2.