BLOOMSBURG — Collin Dreese and Madden Schnure accounted for the Wildcats' two goals in their HAC crossover victory over the Panthers.
Dreese scored with an assist from Schnure one minute into the game. Schnure scored the game-winner with a Dreese assist with 13 minutes to play.
Mifflinburg 2, Bloomsburg 1
First half
M-Collin Dreese (Madden Schnure), 39:00; B-Ahmed Elbetagy, 22:00.
Second half
M-Schnure (Dreese), 13:00.
Shots: M 8-6. Corners: M 4-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 6 (Kanon Keister); Bloomsburg 6 (Francis Curran).