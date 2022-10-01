WILLIAMSPORT — Kellon Brubaker scored the game winning goal with 1:14 remaining in regulation as Mifflinburg (4-7-2, 1-3-2) rallied in HAC-II action. 

Moses Knepp scored the only goal in the first half for the Wildcats. Evan Anderson tied the game for Loyalsock with a goal 14 minutes into the second half.

Collin Dreese assisted on both of Mifflinburg's goals.

Mifflinburg 2, Loyalsock 1

First half

M-Moses Knepp (Collin Dreese), 28:00.

Second half

L-Evan Anderson (Gabe Severn), 26:00; M-Kellon Brubaker (Dreese), 1:14.

Shots: L 19-3. Corners: L 13-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 19 (Kanon Keister); Loyalsock 2 (Ryan Taylor).

