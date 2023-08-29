Mifflinburg 2, Mifflin County 1

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Columbia, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union. * WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Localized heavy rainfall between 1 and 3 inches is possible over a short duration and could result in isolated flash flooding this evening into tonight. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&