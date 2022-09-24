MIFFLINBURG — Mason Frank broke a tie with seven minutes to play, lifting Mifflinburg over Mifflin County in a nonconference match.
Bryant Groff scored the first goal of the game for the Wildcats (3-7 overall, 0-3 Heartland-II). Mifflin County's Alex Keller tied the game five minutes later to knot the halftime score at one apiece.
Moses Knepp gave Mifflinburg the lead with 24 minutes left in the second half. Henri Rivas evened the score again just two minutes later.
Kanon Keister made six saves in the win.
Mifflinburg 3, Mifflin County 2
First half
M-Bryant Groff (Moses Knepp), 24:00; MC-Alex Keller, 19:00.
Second half
M-Knepp (Dylan Seigel), 24:00; MC-Henri Rivas, 22:00; M-Mason Frank, 7:00.
Shots: M 9-8. Corners: M 6-1. Saves: Mifflin County 11 (Seth Miles); Mifflinburg 6 (Kanon Keister).