MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and a team-high five assists in Mifflinburg's HAC-II win over Milton.
Meg Shively drained two 3-pointers and scored 10 points for the Wildcats (7-5, 3-2), while Marissa Allen added four points and six rebounds.
Brianna Gordner finished with seven points for the Black Panthers (3-10, 1-5). Abbey Kitchen and Kiley Long each scored four.
Mifflinburg 43, Milton 17
Mifflinburg (7-5) 43
Ella Shuck 5 3-4 13; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-2 2; Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4; Marissa Allen 2 0-0 4; Meg Shively 3 2-2 10; Jayda Tilghman 3 0-0 6; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 2; Marlee Morrison 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-8 43.
3-point goals: Shively 2.
Did not score: Sophie Stahl.
Milton (3-10) 17
Kiley Long 2 0-0 4; Brianna Gordner 2 3-6 7; Camryn Hoover 1 0-0 2; Abbey Kitchen 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 3-6 17.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maddie Zeiber.
Score by quarters
Milton;2;7;6;2 — 17
Mifflinburg;9;12;12;10 — 43