MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck finished the game with 30 points for Mifflinburg (3-2) in its blowout win over East Juniata.
Sara Brackbill led the Tigers in scoring with four points. Grace Hibbs scored three points of her own. Cadee Becker (2) and Emily Kerstetter (2) scored scored the other four points for East Juniata.
Mifflinburg 44, East Juniata 11
Mifflinburg (3-2) 44
Ella Shuck 12 5-5 30; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 1-2 1; Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Jayda Tilghman 3 0-0 6; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-7 44.
3-point goals: Shively, Shuck.
Did not score: Marissa Allen, Sophie Stahl, Avery Edison, Marlee Morrison.
East Juniata 11
Sara Brackbill 2 0-1 4; Emily Kerstetter 1 0-2 2; Cadee Becker 1 0-0 2; Grace Hibbs 1 1-2 3. Totals: 5 1-5 11.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Carolyn Dressler, Kennedy Seiger-Lewis, Makaylyn Peters, Landyn Cranner, Madison Snyder.
Score by quarters
East Juniata;6;2;1;2 — 11
Mifflinburg;14;13;11;6 — 44