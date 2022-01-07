SELINSGROVE — Ethan Bomgardner scored 13 points, and the Wildcats used a strong third quarter to break open a tight HAC-I game at the break.
Mifflinburg (6-2 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) led 11-4 after one, but the Seals exploded for 18 points in the second quarter, and the Wildcats led by three points at halftime. Jarret Foster also scored in double figures for the Wildcats with 11 points.
Cam Smith scored 13 points to lead Selinsgrove (1-6, 0-5).
Mifflinburg 45, Selinsgrove 37
Mifflinburg (6-2) 45
Jarret Foster 4 0-0 11, Tyler Reigel 3 2-3 8, Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2, Lane Yoder 1 0-0 3, Cannon Griffith 0 2-5 2, Carter Breed 3 0-0 6, Ethan Bombgardner 5 3-3 13. Team totals: 17 7-11 45.
3-point goals: Foster 3, Yoder.
Did not score: None.
Selinsgrove (1-6) 37
Ries Naugle 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Ulrich 3 2-2 11, Cam Smith 6 1-1 13, Blake Haddon 1 1-3 3, Spencer George 3 2-2 8. Team totals: 14 6-8 37.
3-point goals: Ulrich 3.
Did not score: Nate Hackenberger, Ryan Reich, Gavin Bastian, Valentino Barillaro.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;11;14;11;9 — 45
Selinsgrove;4;18;6;9 — 37