MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats limited the Braves to single digits in each of the first three quarters, before a late Braves rally.
Cannon Griffith led Mifflinburg (7-2 overall, 4-1 HAC-I) with 17 points. Jarret Foster added 13 points off the bench.
John Peifer had 13 points to lead the Braves (5-5, 3-4).
Mifflinburg 45, Shikellamy 38
Mifflinburg (7-2) 45
Jarret Foster 5 0-0 13, Tyler Reigel 1 3-4 5, Lane Yoder 0 3-4 3, Cannon Griffith 6 5-8 17, Carter Breed 0 1-4 1, Ethan Bombgardner 1 4-6 6. Team totals: 13 16-26 45.
3-point goals: Foster 3.
Did not score: Eli Troutman.
Shikellamy (5-5) 38
Ryan Williams 1 2-6 4, Cameron Lenner 2 2-2 6, John Peifer 6 0-0 13, Xavier Fashaw 2 0-0 5, Luke Snyder 0 2-2 2, Mason Deitrich 3 2-3 8. Team totals: 14 8-13 38.
3-point goals: Fashaw, Peifer.
Did not score: Asher Moyer, Scott Miller, Brady Wilson, Caleb Kashner.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;8;3;9;18 — 38
Mifflinburg;11;10;6;16 — 45