MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck ended the game with 20 points, four assists, and a team-high 11 steals for the Wildcats (8-9, 4-4) as they cruised to a dominant HAC-II victory over Midd-West.
Mifflinburg shutout the Mustangs 31-0 in the first half.
Chloe Sauer scored five points for Midd-West (2-16, 0-8).
Mifflinburg 47, Midd-West 9
Mifflinburg (8-9) 47
Ella Shuck 8 3-6 20; Elizabeth Sheesley 3 0-0 7; Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4; Marissa Allen 0 1-2 1; Meg Shively 3 0-2 9; Jayda Tilghman 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 4-10 47.
3-point goals: Shively 3, Sheesley, Shuck.
Did not score: Natalie Osborne, Sophie Stahl, Avery Edison, Marlee Morrison.
Midd-West (2-16) 9
Chloe Sauer 2 1-1 5; Isabelle Walter 1 1-2 3; Emma Wagner 0 1-2 1. Totals: 3 3-5 9.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: McKennin Voss, Cali Sauer, Emily Kline.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;0;0;4;5 — 9
Mifflinburg;19;12;9;7 — 47