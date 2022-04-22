MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg swept the Ironmen in both singles and doubles as the Wildcats improve their record to 5-5.
The two schools will meet again next Wednesday at Danville.
Mifflinburg 5, Danville 0
Singles
Gabe Greb (M) def. Luke Fiscia, 6-2, 6-0; Ethan Dreese (M) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-1, 6-0; Aaron Hackenburg (M) def. Nate Girmay, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger (M) def. Luke Hilkert-Rocco Richards, 6-1, 6-4; Daytona Walter-Moses Knepp (M) def. Nick Petrick-Colby Wariner, 6-4, 6-0.