MIFFLINBURG — Five different Wildcats scored as they picked up a win in the HAC-crossover matchup.
Marissa Allen and Anna Pachucki each scored in the first period for the Wildcats (4-6).
Evelyn Osborne then scored on a corner in the second period with 8:28 left off an assist from Taylor Koch.
Mifflinburg scored one more in the opening half, getting a goal with 49 seconds left on another corner. Lainey Miller scored off a double assist from Osborne and Liv Fetterman.
Maria Darrup capped the scoring with 13:47 left in the third period.
Milton falls to 0-9.
Mifflinburg 5, Milton 0
First quarter
Miff-Marissa Allen, 7:35; Miff-Anna Pachucki, 1:24.
Second quarter
Miff-Evelyn Osborne (Taylor Koch), 8:28; Miff-Lainey Miller (Osborne, Liv Fetterman), :49.
Third quarter
Miff-Maria Darrup, 13:47.
Shots: Miff, 20-1. Corners: Miff, 22-0. Saves: Mifflinburg (Shoemaker 1), Milton, 17.