MOUNT CARMEL — Taylor Frederick and Sarah Fritz each put in two goals for Mifflinburg (7-6, 3-3) in a HAC-II win over Mount Carmel.
Taylor Beachy scored the other goal for the Wildcats.
Ava Chapman forged a 1-all halftime tie for the Red Tornadoes (3-7, 0-5), who lost their sixth consecutive match. Gabby McGinley had eight saves in the loss.
Mifflinburg 5, Mount Carmel 1
First half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, 11:24; MC-Ava Chapman, 8:38.
Second half
Miff-Taylor Beachy, 33:56; Miff-Fritz, 30:57; Miff-Taylor Frederick, 13:48; Miff-Frederick, 4:39.
Shots: Miff 15-7. Saves: Mount Carmel 8 (Gabby McGinley); Mifflinburg 4 (Laura Darrup).