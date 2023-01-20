MIFFLINBURG — Ethan Bombgardner carried the Wildcats to victory behind his 21 points in the HAC-II contest.
Tyler Reigel drained four 3-pointers, and finished with 13 points for Mifflinburg (10-6, 2-4). Freshman Jackson Griffith scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including a perfect 10-of-10 from the line.
Noah Romig had 20 points, and Garrett Leitzel chipped in 14 for the Mustangs (3-12, 0-6).
Mifflinburg 52, Midd-West 45
Mifflinburg (10-6) 52
Tyler Reigel 4 1-4 13; Chad Martin 1 0-0 3; Zach Wertman 0 1-4 1; Ethan Bombgardner 9 3-6 21; Jackson Griffith 1 10-10 12; Carter Breed 1 0-2 2. Totals: 16 15-26 52.
3-point goals: Reigel 4, Martin.
Did not score: Aaron Bolick.
Midd-West (3-12) 45
Noah Romig 4 6-6 20; Garret Leitzel 4 3-5 14; Easton Erb 2 0-0 4; Trevor Sheaffer 1 0-1 3; Xavier Fuller 1 0-0 2; Mason Noll 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 9-12 45.
3-point goals: Leitzel 3, Romig 2, Sheaffer.
Did not score: Brandon Ferster.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;8;14;11;12 — 45
Mifflinburg;10;7;11;24 — 52