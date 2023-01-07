COAL TOWNSHIP — Carter Breed and Ethan Bombgardner scored 13 points each for Mifflinburg (8-3) in its non-conference win over Lourdes Regional.
Tyler Reigel also scored in double figures as he finishes with 11 points of his own.
Alex Hughes lead the Red Raiders (3-8) in scoring as he ended with 11 points.
Mifflinburg 55, Lourdes Regional 27
Mifflinburg (8-3) 55
Tyler Reigel 5 0-0 11; Chad Martin 3 0-0 6; Zack Wertman 2 1-2 5; Ethan Bombgardner 4 5-8 13; Cheeky Griffith 0 2-2 2; Carter Breed 4 5-10 13; Chuck Reader 1 0-0 2; Aaron Bolick 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 13-22 57.
3-point goals: Bolick, Reigel.
Did not score: Logan Wilson, Simon Snook.
Lourdes Regional (3-8) 27
Owen Sandri 2 1-2 7; Alex Hughes 4 2-3 11; Austin Lamonica 0 1-2 1; Joey Feudale 4 0-0 8. Totals: 10 4-7 22.
3-point goals: Sandri 2, Hughes.
Did not score: Liam Bradley, Trebor Erb, Brighton Scicchitano, Billy Rishel, Johnny Rishel, Jeremiah Shegenocki.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;9;15;21;10 — 55
Lourdes;7;10;6;4 — 27