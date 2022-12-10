MIFFLINBURG — Tyler Reigel dropped in 21 points for Mifflinburg (2-1), including four 3-pointers, in their HAC-II win over Warrior Run. Carter Breed finished the game with 14 points of his own for the Wildcats.

Aiden McKee lead the Defenders (1-2) in scoring with 15 points. Mason Sheesley drained four triples and finished with 12 points.

Mifflinburg 59, Warrior Run 48

Mifflinburg (2-1) 59

Tyler Reigel 8 1-2 21; Zach Wertman 1 0-2 2; Ethan Bombgardner 2 2-4 6; Jackson Griffith 1 3-4 5; Carter Breed 4 6-7 14; Charles Reader 2 0-0 6; Aaron Bolick 1 2-2 5. Totals: 19 16-21 59.

3-point goals: Reigel 4, Reader 2, Bolick.

Did not score: Chad Martin.

Warrior Run (2-2) 48

Carter Marr 4 1-2 9; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 6; Aiden McKee 6 3-3 15; Mason Sheesley 4 0-0 12; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 4-5 48.

3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Wilkins 2.

Did not score: Chase Beachel, Nate Axtman, Braego Cieslukoski.

Score by quarters

Warrior Run;19;13;7;9 — 48

Mifflinburg;13;23;10;13 — 59

